Selfie Kid Saves Justin Timberlake In Super Bowl’s ‘Worst Halftime Show Ever’

The 2018 Super Bowl game between the Eagles and the Patriots had a lot of disappointing moments, especially early on in the game. Some of the pro players on both the Pats and Eagles teams looked as if the ball was something totally new to them at times. But Super Bowl LII ended up being a great game with the Eagles emerging with the win at 41 to 33. While the game is now one for the record books, the halftime show is seen as a “fail” and rather “bland” by some critics today.

According to Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade on Monday morning, the Super Bowl halftime show was just awful. That kid who emerged next to Justin Timberlake while he belted out his tune was the saving grace of that halftime show, according to Steve and Brian.

Ainsley Earhardt liked the halftime show and she was quick to offer her thumbs up despite Steve and Brian finding it out of tune and not up to par. The other two hosts, along with many critics online today, thought the halftime show’s saving grace was the kid taking the selfie. It was that kid who they thought actually offered some entertainment in an otherwise mundane 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

According to Mashable, the “selfie kid” was the best part of the Super Bowl halftime show. There was a “golden moment” in the Super Bowl halftime show when a kid attempting to take a selfie with Justin Timberlake became a breakout hit. Timberlake stopped right next to this kid in the audience as he made his traveling halftime performance through the Super Bowl crowd.

A kid looking at his phone while Justin Timberlake performed the Super Bowl halftime show next to him spurred hilarious reactions https://t.co/hefsWe1FPt pic.twitter.com/hQtghSZjSP — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 5, 2018

This kid didn’t appear to realize that not only did he become a part of the most-watched event of the year, but he would end up stealing the show. The young boy danced with Timberlake for a bit before whipping out his phone for a selfie. The kid’s need to take that selfie seemed to bypass everything else that was going on for the lad, as he seemed to concentrate on pulling up that app for a picture.

The 'selfie kid' who stole Justin Timberlake's halftime show was the real Super Bowl MVP https://t.co/Kd7o1eKG0r — TIME (@TIME) February 5, 2018

The Daily Beast suggests that “Justin Timberlake’s halftime show was a total disaster.” They seemed to echo what Steve and Brian had to say on Fox & Friends this morning. The sound design was poor and Timberlake’s lyrics couldn’t be deciphered through the music.