Meghan Markle Refused To Help Bankrupt Dad, Sister Says In New Interview

Samantha Grant, Meghan Markle’s outspoken older half-sister, has given a new interview slamming the former Suits star for neglecting their family. Samantha has previously appeared in several TV shows to talk about her famous sister and now, she spoke exclusively with A Current Affair ahead of Meghan’s royal wedding.

According to News.com.au, Samantha Grant gave a rather “scathing” interview about her fractured relationship with Meghan Markle. Samantha, 52, is currently confined to a wheelchair due to multiple sclerosis and lives unemployed in Florida. According to her, Meghan has not given any financial help either to her or their father, Thomas Markle.

Once an award-winning TV lighting director, the 73-year-old Thomas Markle is now retired and lives in Mexico. He filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

In the interview, Samantha claimed that their dad’s income has helped Meghan Markle to follow her Hollywood dream. But now that Meghan has made it big, Samantha claimed that her younger sister has seemingly turned a blind eye to their dad’s financial plight.

“I think [our dad] did help out her a lot… I don’t think that he feels that she owes him, but that is how I see it,” Samantha Grant said in the interview.

Honestly, what she could spend in a weekend would greatly help dad, so that should be a priority.

According to Samantha, she has reached out to Meghan Markle several times to ask for financial assistance for their father. Her pleas were left unanswered, she said. The older half-sister went on to diss Meghan’s lavish lifestyle and expensive choice in fashion.

“If you can afford $75,000 for a dress, you can afford $75,000 to help your dad. That’s how I feel, that’s who I am,” she said, referring to Meghan’s gorgeous Ralph & Russo engagement gown.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor. Chris Jackson

Despite the family drama, Samantha confirmed that their father will walk Meghan down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry on May 19. According to The Sun, she revealed that Thomas Markle also plans to give a speech at the royal wedding reception.

A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice. A proud and loving father should not be denied the joy of speaking at his daughter’s wedding.

“And we can’t forget that it was our father who uplifted us and made us all that we are today so he should not be deprived of the right that fathers have to give a proud speech at the wedding,” Samantha added.

As for Samantha, she is still to receive an invitation to the upcoming wedding. She admitted that it’s been at least three years since she’s spoken to Meghan. Despite her rants, Samantha insisted that she feels no bitterness towards her soon-to-be royal sister.

Samantha Grant is Thomas Markle’s daughter to a previous marriage. He married Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland in 1979. They divorced nine years later. In an old home video, a young Meghan Markle can be seen talking about her strained relationship with her father. Still, the former actress honored Thomas in her now-deleted Instagram account, greeting him on Father’s Day in 2016 according to The Sun.

“Happy Father’s Day, daddy. I’m still your buckaroo, and to this day your hugs are still the very best in the whole wide world. Thanks for my work ethic, my love of Busby Berkeley films & club sandwiches, for teaching me the importance of handwritten thank you notes, and for giving me that signature Markle nose,” Meghan Markle wrote.