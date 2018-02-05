Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 2018: Songstress Loves Boyfriend’s ‘Influence On Kids,’ Baby Rumors Debunked Again

It has been two years since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first confirmed their relationship to the public. The couple previously revealed that they found solace in each other’s arms as they went through their respective divorces. As a matter of fact, Gwen and Blake have also been very open about rediscovering happiness with one another.

There have been reports claiming that the pair already wants to get married. However, sources close to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said that the couple is not planning to tie the knot yet. The “Hollaback Girl” songstress reportedly wants to focus more on her three children with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

Rumors suggest that Gwen Stefani loves the fact that his kids like her boyfriend so much. In fact, the “Cool” singer, her boyfriend, and sons have been spotted spending quality time together at Blake Shelton’s farm in Oklahoma. The ex-ladylove of Gavin Rossdale is also happy how the country singer treats her children.

An unnamed Entertainment Tonight source stated that Gwen Stefani “loves the influence Blake has on her kids.” The same tipster said Blake Shelton and his girlfriend are happy with their relationship right now. They, allegedly, would like to build their own family together in the future.

“Blake is very much a father figure to her kids. The kids are very mature and Blake treats them as such. He loves them so much, he’s always talking about them.”

Though these claims could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the two popular American musicians has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop was quick to debunk the rumors saying that Gwen Stefani is already pregnant with Blake Shelton’s baby after successful IVF treatments. The entertainment news outlet lambasted OK! Magazine for claiming that the pair is now expecting their first baby together. The publication also shared that the couple has not tied the knot yet despite the previous rumors stating that they already exchanged their wedding vows before Christmas 2017.

It was also reported that there is no record of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding in California, which confirms that the wedding reports are not true at all. Moreover, the couple’s recent getaway at Playa del Carmen in Mexico has also proved that Gavin Rossdale’s estranged wife is not pregnant. Photos of the former No Doubt singer even showed her flat and toned belly.

The couple has not yet released an official statement regarding the hounding pregnancy rumors up to this writing. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!