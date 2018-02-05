‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew Confronts Franco, Kevin Has The Missing Disco Ball

The Jason and Drew twin saga may have slowed down, but there are still questions left unanswered. Drew is still trying to find more information about his past, and General Hospital spoilers tease he would try a different angle for now. Meanwhile, the disco ball Anna lost could be in Kevin’s hands.

Drew Confronts Franco

General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be a fierce confrontation between Drew (Billy Miller) and Franco (Roger Howarth). Drew believes that there are many things Franco is not revealing about the whole mystery. As he continues with the investigation, he will focus on Franco. Spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Drew will overhear a conversation between Franco and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) that will pique his suspicions.

According to Betsy (Deborah Strang), Franco pushed Drew down the stairs when they were children. Franco is keeping what he knows about what could jog Drew’s memory for fear that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will discover it. However, it may not be long before she learns about it. GH spoilers added that something about Franco’s past will cause problems during their wedding. A confession from Franco is possible. Moreover, Drew will receive some shocking news on Feb. 13.

Kevin Probably Has The Disco Ball

Going back to Kevin’s connection about the mind mapping mystery, General Hospital spoilers suggest that he seems to be too interested in Faison (Anders Hove). Previous speculations said that Peter (Wes Ramsey) may have taken the disco ball ornament that Anna (Finola Hughes) lost. It contains answers to some questions about the twin experiment, but it is still nowhere to be found. New speculations suggest that Kevin probably has the ornament. Kevin has a twin brother, Ryan, and either of them is probably one of the five patients who came before Jason.

Jake Has Questions

Meanwhile, Drew and Jason will have a tricky moment involving Jake (Hudson West). Jake has questions and Jason will have difficulty explaining and making him see things from his perspective. Then, Danny (T.K. Weaver) will be a big influence on Drew, and he might force some huge changes of plans.

Stay tuned for more updates. General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.