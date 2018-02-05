Super Bowl Producers Reportedly Asked Pink To Lip Sync The National Anthem, But She Didn’t

Pink recently sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LII, and as expected by fans, she nailed it. However, the singer-songwriter has been fighting the flu days before she was slated to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium. Just like any other artist, the mother of two also had qualms about her performance, but she was confident enough she would be able to beat the odds. Unfortunately, the producers didn’t think the same. It is said that she was asked to lip sync the national anthem, but the singer chose not to.

A source recently told Radar Online that the Super Bowl producers were concerned that Pink wouldn’t be able to perform gracefully, and she might appear “disrespectful.” The singer was diagnosed with the flu and revealed on Instagram that her two kids were to blame as they literally cough into her mouth and “rub their snot” on her cheek. The insider went on to say that the producers were worried since the Pennsylvania native’s flu wasn’t getting any better. Apparently, they wanted a great performance after different controversies have swarmed the NFL.

However, Pink reportedly insisted that she should sing live as she was positive she would be able to perform with honor. She obviously did.

“She’s a real artist and is not going to fake it!”

Pink on February 4 performed the national anthem at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, and clearly “brought the crowd to its feet,” as People described it. During her rehearsals, the 38-year-0ld “Get the Party Started” singer also took to Instagram, saying that she was “trying to practice the flu away.” She added that she’s been longing to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” since 1991 when she saw her idol, the late Whitney Houston, sing it. She also said that singing the song is one of her biggest honors, especially in front of her entire family and the world.

Her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, whom she’s been married to since 2006, also took to social media, letting the world know how proud he is of his wife. Despite catching the flu that caused her to lose her voice, Pink still managed to perform the national anthem remarkably. Hart also bragged that his wife sang it live.

As for the kids, Pink also made it clear that although they were to blame by passing the flu onto her, they can always cough at her for the rest of their lives. The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer shares two kids with Carey Hart – Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1.

Super Bowl LII pitted the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady against the Philadelphia Eagles.