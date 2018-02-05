NFL Rumors: Super Bowl LIII Odds Favor Patriots, Steelers, & Eagles For 2019 Championship

While the Philadelphia Eagles are celebrating a first-ever NFL Championship, odds are already available for who will win the Super Bowl LIII at the conclusion of the next season. There’s still a celebratory parade to be held in Philly and the next NFL season doesn’t start for another eight months. Still, it’s no surprise that the two teams from the big game in Minneapolis are amongst the early favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2019. However, the newest champions aren’t the overall favorites despite their impressive run to this year’s Super Bowl title.

According to Paddy Power Irish sports book, that role of favorites still goes to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Despite persistent rumors that the Brady and Belichick dynasty is over for this powerhouse franchise, oddsmakers have given New England 5 to 1 odds to win a sixth championship in 2019. Sitting just behind the Patriots are their AFC rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is another team that many fans and analysts thought might be done. However, 2019 may be one of their last chances to claim the glory of a Super Bowl title due to their veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who like Brady, has spent considerable time in the league at a high level.

Despite losing this year’s big game, Tom Brady and the Patriots are 5 to 1 odds-on-favorites to win Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Charlie Neibergall / AP Images

Super Bowl LIII Odds (Top 15 Favorites)

New England Patriots 5/1 Pittsburgh Steelers 8/1 Philadelphia Eagles 10/1 Green Bay Packers 12/1 Minnesota Vikings 12/1 New Orleans Saints 16/1 Atlanta Falcons 16/1 Jacksonville Jaguars 20/1 Seattle Seahawks 20/1 San Francisco 49ers 20/1 Los Angeles Rams 20/1 Dallas Cowboys 25/1 Kansas City Chiefs 25/1 Los Angeles Chargers 25/1 Oakland Raiders 33/1

So how about the Philadelphia Eagles? While Nick Foles, Bradley Cooper, and many other Eagles faithful are celebrating their big win, they’re still not quite getting the respect they’re due. The team was the underdog on the odds for three-straight NFL Playoff games leading to an improbable victory over the reigning champions in the championship game. They had entered this year’s Super Bowl as underdogs of 4.5 points or higher and overcome the odds to unseat the Patriots.

Despite all of that, the Philadelphia Eagles are listed as 10 to 1 favorites to win Super Bowl LIII in 2019. That has them third overall on the list and just ahead of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, each of whom is listed at 12 to 1 odds. The latter of these two teams was annihilated by the Eagles en route to Super Bowl 52. The other, the Green Bay Packers, missed out on the playoffs after losing their veteran starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

One would have to think Philadelphia should be a stronger favorite based on their huge win Sunday night. With Nick Foles getting it done as the backup, he stepped into that role after rising star Carson Wentz went down with an injury several games before the playoffs. Wentz will likely be back on the field calling the plays next season and with his run towards the NFL MVP award this past season, one has to think his stock will keep rising.

For those wondering, other favorites to win the Super Bowl in the top 10 include the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at 16 to 1 odds, as well as the Jaguars, Seahawks, Rams, and yes, the San Francisco 49ers at 20 to 1 odds. After all, the 49ers have a quarterback who spent plenty of time as an understudy to a guy named Tom Brady in New England, so success may be coming Jimmy Garoppolo’s way in the future.