‘Vikings’ Season 5: Ragnar’s Son, Magnus, Shows Up In The Cast List, Creates Speculation He Will Kill Lagertha

It is unclear when Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel. However, that doesn’t stop fans from searching for news of what could happen after the battle for Kattegat resulted in Lagertha’s group deciding it was time to leave the town rather than face a victorious Ivar the Boneless.

For many fans of Vikings, the question of when Ivar (Alex Hogh) will kill Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is always at the forefront. Ever since Lagertha visited the Seer (John Kavanagh), after killing Ragnar’s second wife, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), the prophecy that Lagertha would be killed by the son of Ragnar Lothbrok has been ever-present.

The assumption has long been held that Ivar would likely be the son of Ragnar that kills Lagertha, considering he has actively said he would do so. Now, with Ivar considering himself victorious over Lagertha’s stronghold of Kattegat, and Lagertha shown at the end of the episode as weakened and grey-haired, the Season 5 return of Vikings looks grim for Lagertha. With the fact Katheryn Winnick has taken on a directorial role in Season 6 of Vikings, there is the suggestion this is because Lagertha will meet her prophezied fate at the hand of Ivar in Season 5. However, could another son of Ragnar take this credit?

Some fans have recently pointed out that a son of Ragnar, Magnus, has turned up in the cast listing on IMDb for the second half of Season 5 of Vikings. Could the return of this character indicate doom for Lagertha?

History Channel

Magnus was reportedly the son of Ragnar to Queen Kwenthrith (Amy Bailey) after a suspected tryst back in Episode 4, Season 3 of Vikings. Later on, when Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) was held prisoner by King Ecbert (Linus Roache) and introduced to Magnus, he denied ever having sex with Queen Kwenthrith. Magnus was then sent from Ecbert’s care and ordered to fend for himself. He has not been seen since.

Even though Ragnar denies he is the father of Magnus, many fans believe he was lying in order to protect the boy. After all, Ragnar was about to be handed over to King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) and any son of his on English soil would likely be put to death. So, if this is true, could this son be the one to kill Lagertha?

According to the cast listing for Episodes 13 through to 20, Magnus will make his return to Vikings. Dean Ridge is credited with playing the part of the grown Magnus. If this is the case, could the assumption that Ivar will kill Lagertha be wrong? Having a son like Magnus kill Lagertha would certainly be an unexpected plot twist. For some Vikings fans, this is what they are expecting; that another son of Ragnar will be the one to kill Lagertha. In fact, some fans have even suggested that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) could be the one.

However, perhaps Magnus’ return does not mean he will be the son of Ragnar that kills Lagertha. After all, IMDb doesn’t give any plot synopses yet to indicate what his storyline could be in the second half of Season 5 of Vikings. In fact, there is no evidence to suggest this Magnus is even the same one that was expelled from Ecbert’s care. In addition, there have been no actor interviews with Dean Ridge to indicate what his story will be when he returns to Vikings later this year.

A quick look at Dean’s Instagram page shows some indications he has been in Ireland recently, where Vikings is filmed. There is even an image of him with a prop head wearing a Viking helmet. Another picture shows him in what could be Viking attire and the hashtag #thelostviking. However, Ridge is starring in a movie slated for release in 2018 called The Lost Viking, so it is entirely possible these images are all from this movie.

Dean Ridge stars as Vitharr in the upcoming movie, ‘The Lost Viking’ Tornado Studios / The Lost Viking

Also, fans need to be aware, before jumping to any conclusions, that while IMDb can be a valuable source of information in regard to television shows, quite often their cast listings are incorrect. One of the reasons for this is the fact that sometimes listings can create spoilers, so incomplete listings are sent out ahead of time. Alternatively, names are added entirely as a decoy for the same reason. And, sometimes the listings are entirely incorrect altogether, as a result of access to the database being open to such a large array of people.

So, it seems like fans will just have to wait until the Season 5 return of Vikings to find out what the real story is behind Magnus’ return.

Vikings will return to History Channel with the second half of Season 5 later in the year.