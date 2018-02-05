‘This Is Us’ Finally Answers The Question About How Jack Pearson Died

Ever since it was revealed that Jack Pearson died on This Is Us the fans have wanted the details. Tonight, it was finally revealed how Jack Pearson died. Hollywood Life shared the details. The show started out with the house on fire as he woke up. Jack woke up his wife and then went to get Kate and Randall to his room. It was explained that Kevin wasn’t home that night and was supposed to be with Sophie.

Jack helped get his family out of the house from their second story home. Kate realized that her dog was still in the house and Jack decided to go back for the dog even though Rebecca didn’t think he should do it. Jack grabbed the dog and came rushing out the front door with him. Jack explained that he got the important stuff from the house.

After this, they went to the present time and talked about what they all do now during the Super Bowl without him there. This is a very hard day for the entire Pearson family and this year it has been twenty years since he passed away. Randall celebrates his dad on this day since it was his father’s favorite day.

Rebecca took Jack in to get checked out after the fire. The smoke damage was very minor according to the doctor. Jack then realized that they never got the batteries fro the smoke detector. It turns out that after this, Jack goes into cardiac arrest and doesn’t make it. Rebecca was off making hotel reservations and taking care of things when it went down. Kate feels like her father’s death was her fault. She says, “He died because of me. Because in the scariest moments of our lives, he couldn’t bear to disappoint me.” She still takes her father’s death really hard every single year and watches a VHS tape full of memories.

Fans were shocked to watch the death of Jack Pearson and of course, in normal, This Is Us fashion, it was an amazing show. Don’t miss new episodes on Tuesday nights on NBC. Now that Jack Pearson’s death has been explained, it is time for other mysteries on This Is Us.