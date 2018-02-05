Caitlyn Jenner Misses Birth Of Kylie’s Baby Girl, MIA In Touching Announcement Video

Caitlyn Jenner missed the arrival of her newest grandchild. The iconic transgender was missing in action during Kylie Jenner’s very secretive delivery.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star took to social media and shocked everyone with her baby announcement. The lip kit mogul, who has kept a low profile during her entire pregnancy, confirmed that she gave birth to a baby girl on February 1.

To celebrate the arrival of her firstborn, Kylie shared a touching video, which documented her pregnancy. In the 11-minute clip titled To Our Daughter, the youngest Jenner gave a glimpse of her unforgettable journey to motherhood with her beau Travis Scott.

The video also featured the reality star’s family and friends, which never failed to show their love and support. Interestingly, one familiar face seems to be missing out on all the fun — Caitlyn.

In one of the shots, Kylie can be seen hanging out with Kim Kardashian and her newborn baby Chicago. Rob Kardashian was also in the room with his daughter Dream.

In another part, the reality star spent time with Travis’ family and her friend Jordyn Woods.

She was also accompanied by her KUWTK family during labor, including Kris, Khloe, and Kendall, who was on a video call.

Interestingly, Caitlyn was not seen in any part of the video, except her voice as Bruce when they waited for Kylie’s birth. Her obvious absence from her daughter’s special day sparked speculations that things are still not good between them.

However, it was later revealed that Caitlyn was actually out of the country when Kylie gave birth. According to The Sun, the 68-year-old former decathlete was a guest at the XPosé Benefit Awards in Dublin. The said event celebrates the best in fashion and entertainment in Ireland.

Caitlyn also bagged the Beauty Icon award, which honors inspirational people in the beauty, fashion, and entertainment industry.

It remains unclear why Kylie did not include Caitlyn on her special baby announcement video. The reality star has yet to confirm if her dad has met her little bundle of joy already.

Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017, just months after her split with rapper Tyga. Shortly after confirming their relationship, news broke that they were expecting a baby. However, the couple, as well as their families and friends, remained tight-lipped about the issue.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner also went into hiding and took a hiatus on all social media. At that time, sources close to the couple revealed that the pregnancy was “unexpected” but they are “excited” and “overjoyed” about it.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to reveal the name of their baby girl.