Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy To Be Featured In ‘Life Of Kylie’ Season 2 As She Denies ‘Big Paid’ Reveal [Report]

Kylie Jenner’s secretive pregnancy might be a part of a plan to extend her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Life of Kylie, as a new report suggests that her mysterious journey towards motherhood was being documented the entire time for the show’s Season 2.

Since rumors about her pregnancy emerged, the 20-year-old makeup mogul has virtually vanished from social media — except for a handful of advertising stints. After revealing that she already gave birth and confirming the rumors, the Lip Kit mogul explained why she decided to stay in the shadows for the past nine months.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

She also denied that she had been planning a “big paid reveal” for her pregnancy, contrary to speculations that emerged since she went under the radar, and that the sole reason why she kept it private was to keep her baby healthy.

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Despite this, a new article from Radar Online claims that it was all part of a plan to cash-in on the unexpected situation and extend her KUWTK spin-off, Life of Kylie, for another season.

According to the report, Kylie Jenner’s top-secret pregnancy was being filmed the entire time and proof of that came after she posted a tell-all video that confirmed her pregnancy and several other speculations, and debunked others, as reported by the Inquisitr.

“She’s had cameras on her non-stop at home,” an insider reportedly told Radar.

“What people don’t know is that Kylie is avoiding the public for a good reason. She is at home filming her pregnancy in hopes of locking in a second season of her reality show Life Of Kylie.”

Previously, fans believed that Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy reveal will occur in Keeping Up with the Kardashians after the show’s episode guide on Wikipedia showed two episodes that seemingly hinted about the big announcement.

Wait…I just clocked that the season finale of KUWTK is going to be called ‘We’re Expecting!’…and the episodes where Khloé and Kim announce they’re expecting have already aired…which means…MAYBE WE’RE FINALLY GETTING KYLIE CONFIRMATION? pic.twitter.com/m4x5Q4UKzw — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018

Titled “We’re Expecting” and “It’s a Girl,” the said installments of the reality TV show from E! have since been removed as the Inquisitr noted that such pages in the website can be easily be edited by anyone anonymously.

Of course, considering that Kylie Jenner started becoming a reality TV personality at a very young age, it’s not difficult to assume that her journey through pregnancy would be part of the spin-off, especially since it is all about her life.

However, she also just said that the pregnancy announcement won’t be part of a “big paid reveal” so that should provide some inkling as to what might happen.

Either way, it is best to take it all in with a grain of salt.