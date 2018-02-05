Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles Is Going To Walt Disney World After Super Bowl LII – Full Parade Details

Each year, someone from the winning team of the Super Bowl heads to Walt Disney World or Disneyland and this year will be no different. The Philadelphia Eagles were able to do the unexpected and defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the first-ever NFL championship in the franchise’s history. As confetti rained down from the ceiling, it was time for someone from the Eagles to celebrate at Walt Disney World.

In 1987, the New York Giants defeated the Denver Broncos and the MVP award went to quarterback Phil Simms. As seen in this video, it was also the first time ever that someone was asked, “You just won the Super Bowl, what are you doing next?”

Simms looked out with a smile and simply said, “I’m gonna go to Disney World,” and a tradition was born.

There were not a lot of people who gave the Eagles much of a chance to win the game, but they were able to do it with strong defense and the talent of Nick Foles. The quarterback took his young daughter into his arms and raised her above his head as she looked down at the MVP of Super Bowl LII.

Eagles Star Nick Foles will celebrate the team’s historic Super Bowl win Monday @WaltDisneyWorld! Join our #DisneyParksLIVE stream at 2:40 p.m. ET: https://t.co/WWQJqyliRX #SBLII pic.twitter.com/DyKhGa7zUo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 5, 2018

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, Nick Foles will be in Walt Disney World on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, for the Super Bowl parade in Magic Kingdom. The parade will be live-streamed online by Disney at 2:40 p.m. Eastern.

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

For those wanting to see the live-stream, tune into the Disney Parks Blog for a new post beginning at the time listed above.

When the Super Bowl is over, football fans have to wait months and months for the next season, but the players love to get that break for a while. For the Philadelphia Eagles, they are not going to stop celebrating for a long time after winning Super Bowl LII, and they have earned that right. Now, on top of becoming the champions of the NFL, Nick Foles has distinct right to be the guest of honor in a Magic Kingdom parade in Walt Disney World.