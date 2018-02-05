There is little doubt that the civil war between Lagertha and Ivar the Boneless is the major story in Vikings Season 5. After all, the mid-season finale focused on how the Queen of Kattegat was systematically brought to heel by Ragnar Lothbrok’s youngest son. However, that does not mean that the other main characters in the History series did not have problems to deal with. For one, it looks like Floki will meet his end once the second half of the fifth season airs this fall.

Fans have been concerned that Floki’s days are numbered since it was announced that Gustaf Skarsgård would be joining the cast of Westworld Season 2. However, some are hoping that Skarsgård’s new role would still allow him to continue working on Vikings Season 5. Unfortunately, the events in the mid-season finale may have confirmed that Ragnar Lothbrok’s former best friend will finally join him in Valhalla soon.

In “Moments of Vision,” Floki attempted to settle the conflict between Kjetil’s son Thorgrim and Eyvind by offering to declare the latter as the colony’s new lawgiver. However, things did not go as planned as when Thorgrim is found murdered. A dejected Floki decided that he should offer himself to the gods as a sacrifice, which could mean he will be the first main character who could get killed in Vikings Season 5, Episode 11.

Jonathan Hession / History

But is there another reason why Floki will be written off from the second half of Vikings Season 5? Deadline has already confirmed that Gustaf Skarsgård will be one of the new series regulars in Westworld Season 2. Although the Super Bowl 2018 trailer for the HBO show did not feature Skarsgård, some believe he will play a large role in the drama and will be unable to commit to another season of Vikings.

Floki is not the only main character who is in trouble in the back end of Vikings Season 5. The teaser for the mid-season premiere features Ivar the Boneless donning war paint and a strange crown as he announces that a sacrifice will be made. He then introduces Lagertha, who was last seen suffering a loss in “Moments of Vision.” There is a possibility that there will be simultaneous sacrifices in Iceland and Kattegat in Vikings Season 5, Episode 11.