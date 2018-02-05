New Footage From Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War” Shown During Super Bowl LII Trailer

A number of new trailers were expected to drop during the commercials of Super Bowl LII, but seeing the new footage from Avengers: Infinity War may have been some of the best. Disney was well represented during the big game as they delivered trailers for Solo: A Star Wars Story and Black Panther, but the biggest may have been during the third quarter. As the Philadelphia Eagles led the New England Patriots, Marvel dropped a great new teaser.

Everyone knew that Marvel was going to deliver something from what will be its biggest film ever, but they didn’t give a whole lot. The trailer is all of 30 seconds, but the majority of what was shown was all new footage and it was awesome.

There really is still not a lot known about the plot of Avengers: Infinity War which hits theaters on May 4, but it has been confirmed that it is going to be huge. Doctor Strange, the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and many others will band together to save Earth from the evil hands of Thanos.

The only problem is that no matter how much they band together, they may not be able to overpower him.

As reported by Superhero Hype, the new teaser trailer dropped near the end of the third quarter and Marvel wanted to give the fans something extra. Almost every second shown in this Super Bowl trailer is new footage that was not shown in the trailer released near the end of November.

Some of this footage wasn’t even shown during the initial release of anything from the film at the D23 Expo in July. That same footage was shown at the San Diego Comic-Con just a few days later, and most of that has never made it out for the general public to view and enjoy.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War has an absolutely enormous cast list as the Russo brothers wanted to make this film huge and that is exactly what they have done. The best part of it all is that this is not even the final film in the Avengers saga, but that won’t arrive until 2019. On May 4, the fans will be able to experience the ultimate battle of good vs. evil, and the little teaser trailer shown during Super Bowl LII delivered a slight taste of what is to come.