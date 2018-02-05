Melania Trump In $2,100 Blue And Red Patriots Colors Jacket With White Pants, Watching Cheerleaders With Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania enjoyed a performance of the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band, prior to leaving the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 4. As reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump gained attention for holding a Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago amid his contentious tweets about NFL players over the past year. However, Melania and President Trump were photographed upon arrival at the Super Bowl party, wearing blue, white, and red outfits — but much different gear on Sunday.

Whereas Melania’s outfit was decidedly sporty, President Trump once again wore a dark suit with his red tie. As reported by the Daily Mail, Melania donned a blue, red, and white jacket, along with blue pumps, that showed an apparent support for the New England Patriots. The publication reports that the band performed, along with the cheerleading squad, to songs as varied as “Hail to the Chief,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon.

Additional photos show Trump shaking hands with the cheerleaders from the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band, as reported by the Huffington Post. President Trump and Melania were also photographed boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, en route to the White House.

Melania Trump wore a red, white and blue jacket and white pants at Super Bowl party. Carolyn Kaster / AP Images

As witnessed by the photos, Melania was decidedly more casually dressed than her husband, who tends to favor business suits on many occasions. However, the jacket donned by Mrs. Trump wasn’t cheap. It was the Amiri leather-trimmed silk-satin bomber jacket priced at $2,100 on Net-a-Porter.

According to the fashion website, Melania’s jacket was a royal-blue color, comprised of silk-satin. The 100 percent silk jacket with leather trim also contained a primarily cotton and cashmere mix in the imported gear that is dry-clean only. With red and white leather details and ribbed-knit, the jacket came complete with snap fastenings through the front of the pricey jacket.

Designed by Mike Amiri, the lustrous jacket was inspired by varsity sports, so it seemed a perfect choice for viewing a football game, with designs to “sharpen the silhouette and define your shoulders.” As of this writing, the availability of the jacket is listed as “low stock,” which means it could be sold out soon.