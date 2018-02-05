WWE Star Seth Rollins Disappointed At The Justin Timberlake ‘Super Bowl LII’ Halftime Performance

For many years, the Super Bowl spectacle has been about more than the two teams playing for the NFC Championship. In addition, people tailgate and gather all across the country to enjoy food, fellowship, and good commercials. Another major highlight of the Super Bowl is the halftime show.

For many years, the halftime shows were performed by marching bands and drill teams. In the 1990s, the hype of the halftime show started to increase, with names such as Gloria Estefan, Michael Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Clint Black, James Brown, Diana Ross, Christina Aguilera, N’Sync, Aerosmith, and many more performing. As years progressed, the group of performers on one show started to reduce, highlighting just one to a few per year for many halftime shows.

For instance, U2 was featured at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, Paul McCartney at Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, The Rolling Stones at Super Bowl XL in 2006, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Super Bowl XLII in 2008, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, and Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI in 2017.

This year, the featured performer was 10-time Grammy Award-winner Justin Timberlake. Timberlake’s set list included nine of his hit songs, and was filled with synchronized choreography.

Justin Timberlake runs through his hits and pays tribute to Prince at #SuperBowl halftime Show https://t.co/VUBSgimQ2b pic.twitter.com/KKCGF7Jeow — billboard (@billboard) February 5, 2018

While the live crowd seemed to enjoy his performance, WWE star Seth Rollins did not as much, and was sure to express his disappointment. When a Twitter user praised the halftime show, stating that Timberlake’s performance was “legendary,” Rollins disagreed. He responded, “Ooooo cmon dawg. You know it wasn’t that good.” The user would explain to Rollins that hit played the hits, as well as his kids dancing and Prince making a posthumous appearance (which was heavily criticized by many fans of Prince), the former Shield member responded, “My expectations were too high.”

Rollins was not the only person who felt the way he did. Another user felt that he danced and did not sing, while another was let down due to there not being an N’Sync reunion. Another person satirically stated that it is not a halftime show without a wardrobe malfunction, referring to Timberlake’s 2004 appearance with Janet Jackson that has become one of the most controversial shows in Super Bowl history.