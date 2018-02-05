Specialty Mac And Cheese Gone, Loaded Tots And Fried Twinkies In At Friar’s Nook In Magic Kingdom

When it comes to food options at Walt Disney World, there are always some all-time favorites that no one wants to see leave, but change is inevitable. Fans visiting Magic Kingdom this past week have been quite torn as there have been major changes to the Friar’s Nook menu in Fantasyland. A signature favorite has been taken away from guest options, but four new choices have been added to take its place.

Most snack locations throughout the four parks at WDW will change up their menu from time to time. Some will just add a couple of options and possibly take one away, but then, there are places like the Friar’s Nook and Gaston’s Tavern which like to scrap their menus and start over quite often.

At the beginning of February, that is exactly what happened as the snack location right next to Princess Fairytale Hall said goodbye to a popular dish. The Barbecue Chicken Mac and Cheese is no more as it has been stricken from the menu and is not available for purchase anywhere as of now.

The menu on the official website of Walt Disney World does list the all of the new options, and there are a lot of tater tot choices to be had.

As you can see, there is almost an entirely new menu at the Friar’s Nook, and the majority of it consists of tater tot dishes. Here are your three new options for loaded tater tots and the pricing:

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Tots – $9.49

Loaded Fiesta Tots – $9.49

Loaded Greek Tots – $8.49

All three dishes have regular tater tots as the base, but they each have different toppings. The Buffalo Chicken Tots are loaded with buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped celery, and garlic ranch dressing.

The Loaded Fiesta Tots have tomatoes, peppers, beef chili, jalapenos, and queso as the toppings.

Finally, the Loaded Greek tots are covered in tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, feta cheese, olives, and tzatziki sauce.

The new menu at the Friar’s Nook is not only about savory items, though, as a Fried Twinkie has been added and it can be yours for just $4.99. It is exactly what it sounds like and you can have it drizzled with chocolate, caramel, strawberry, or vanilla sauce.

Believe it or not, you really can’t go wrong with any of these new choices as they’re all quite tasty and worth trying out. The loaded tater tots are quite a hefty little meal and can be rather filling if eating them alone or splitting them with someone else. After that, though, have a sweet little snack with the Fried Twinkie and you’ll see that the menu changes to the Friar’s Nook in Magic Kingdom aren’t too bad after all.