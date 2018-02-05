Kylie Jenner’s Reported Baby Name Revealed; Sister Khloe Kardashian Posts Pregnancy Pics Of The Pair

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have been reported to be pregnant for the past several months. Both sisters stayed mum on their news for a while now, with several friends and family members being put on the spot and asking for information on talk shows and at other events.

Now, the sisters have finally revealed they’re pregnant, with Kylie Jenner sharing her news with a touching tribute to her daughter shortly after giving birth. Khloe Kardashian shared the news around the six-month mark, shortly before an episode of her reveal to her family aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

There had been rumors that the pair would be doing a pregnancy photoshoot together when the Internet first got wind of both sisters expecting. After Kylie Jenner’s big reveal, Khloe posted a photo of the pregnant sisters in a secret (until now) maternity photoshoot.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have always had a close connection, and Khloe makes note of that on her Instagram. The older sister also shared that their pregnancies were so much more special because they got to do it together.

Kylie Jenner has not announced a name for her baby yet, but it is reported she may have named her Love.

She and sister Kim Kardashian reportedly feuded over what to call their respective daughters after both settling down on the name Love. Kim went with Chicago, while sources say Kylie may have gone with Love.

Khloe Kardashian is now the only Kardashian-Jenner sister expecting a baby, as their elder sister Kim just had a baby via a surrogate in the last couple of weeks. Kim’s baby, Chicago, makes an appearance in the touching tribute Kylie Jenner and her team made for her baby.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly at odds with the father of the baby, Travis Scott, who hasn’t been home with Kylie as much as she would like. The video tribute, however, made it seem as though the pair had a perfect life together with snapshots of romantic beach getaways and Christmas dinner.

The reality TV star is supposedly enjoying quiet time with her little one and isn’t planning on jumping back into the spotlight. Although she could afford to never work again, she will be back to business in no time.