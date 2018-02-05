‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Won’t Be Added To Netflix

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters in May of 2018. Screen Rant notes this movie is the biggest release yet for Marvel with an explosive cast and the end of an arc that has stretched through more than a decade of different Marvel movies. So, it makes sense that Marvel and Avenger fans would want to know when the movie – like other Marvel movies – is scheduled to hit Netflix before it even hits theaters.

It doesn’t have a Netflix release date as it won’t be released.

What’s On Netflix– a fan site dedicated to all things Netflix, including Netflix news – reminds subscribers the contract between Netflix and Disney (who owns Marvel) is scheduled to come to an end in 2019. Unfortunately, Disney already made public the decision not to renew the contract. Disney – like many other – have elected to set up their own streaming application similar to Netflix with Disney exclusive movies and TV series. While many Netflix subscribers were saddened to learn this news, the silver lining for Disney fans is an all-Disney streaming service opens doors for Disney to stream more of their older shows and movies.

The fan site also noted the last Marvel movie to hit Netflix will be Black Panther which is scheduled to release in February of 2018 (just a few months prior to Avengers: Infinity War). While it doesn’t have an actual release date, the fan site noted in a separate piece the release date could be estimated to fall somewhere between October and November of 2018. Disney and Marvel movies typically hit the Netflix library somewhere between eight to nine months after their theatrical release.

Cast member Benedict Cumberbatch, works during the filming of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Mike Stewart / AP Images

Unfortunately, this estimated release date does not give Marvel fans a lot of time to watch Black Panther as all Disney and Marvel movies are scheduled for removal during the beginning of the year 2019 because of the end of the contract.

The Incredibles 2, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and Thor: Raganok are expected to be some of the last Disney movies to be released to the Netflix library (assuming there is no delay in the release of the movies), according to The Verge.

Jaime Ray Newman attends the premiere of Netflix’s Marvel’s The Punisher at AMC Loews 34th Street Andy Kropa/Invision / AP Images

Netflix subscribers who currently enjoy binging on Disney or Marvel movies on Netflix should make plans to purchase a physical copy of the movie or prepare their budget to purchase the Disney streaming app when it becomes a reality.