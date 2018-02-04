Kim Cattrall’s Brother Found Dead Just Hours After ‘Sex And The City’ Actress Makes Plea For Public’s Help

Kim Cattrall asked for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, but just hours after that request, Kim found out that her brother was dead. Kim tweeted that it was “with great sadness” that she is passing along the news that her family has learned of the “unexpected passing” of Chris Cattrall, who is her brother.

While asking for privacy at this time, Cattrall also thanked all the people who left their messages of support to her on social media sites during this trying time. The Sex and the City star also posted a picture of herself and her brother with that message, which is seen below in this article.

What is known is that Chris had been missing since January 30, but what has not been revealed as yet is the celebrity’s brother’s cause of death. When Kim took to her social media sites over the weekend to report her brother missing and ask the public for their help in finding him, she also revealed some disturbing information. Kim noted that Chris left his house unlocked, according to People Magazine. This was something her brother would never do, the Sex and the City star passed along to her social media followers.

The scene was disturbing to the family because he left behind his keys, wallet, and cellphone, three items he would never leave home without, stressed Kim in her plea for help in finding Chris. They were found sitting on the table at his Lacombe, Alberta, home in Canada, she wrote.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

Another red flag for Kim was her brother’s seven beloved dogs that were left alone, something her brother would never do for a prolonged period of time. A missing person’s notice was also posted on the Twitter page of Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta. Kim asked that her fans retweet that notice about her brother Chris on their accounts. Kim also posted a picture of her missing brother over the weekend, which is seen below.

According to Page Six, Kim took to social media to beg her fans to help find him. She included the Royal Canadian Mounted Police emergency sheet that was distributed as a missing person bulletin for her 55-year-old brother. Not much is known about Chris, but according to Page Six, his LinkedIn page has him listed simply as a “director” and it said he lived in Alberta, Canada. An outpouring of love is seen today on Kim’s social media accounts after the worst possible scenario put an end to the search for her missing brother.