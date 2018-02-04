Opening Date For TRON Lightcycle Coaster In Magic Kingdom Revealed, Construction Beginning This Week

Construction has already started on two huge new attractions in Epcot and whole lands in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but now, it’s Magic Kingdom’s turn. Back in November, permits were filed for things to get underway on the new TRON Lightcycle coaster and now, construction is set to begin this upcoming week. By looking at the permits, though, more information has been revealed and guests can now determine the opening date.

In the summer, Disney announced a number of new projects at the D23 Expo and Magic Kingdom was set for two of them. Rumors started circulating this past week that the Magic Kingdom live entertainment theater had been scrapped, but the TRON coaster is set to get started and construction is going to take a while.

There has been no official opening date set for the new TRON project, but new permits have been filed recently as per Blog Mickey and they reveal some very interesting information.

The new permits state that construction work on the TRON Lightcycle coaster is set to officially begin on Feb. 6, 2018. From there, the project is going to take quite a while since it encompasses a very large area and it has a completion date of Aug. 16, 2021.

Danny Cox

If everything stays on track with those dates listed on the newly field permits, that would have TRON’s official opening date as happening sometime before or on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World on Oct. 1, 2021.

Of course, there is always the possibility of unexpected delays in construction and that completion date could be pushed back. If that does happen, the opening of the new attraction could come after the 50th anniversary celebration begins, but that remains to be seen.

The TRON Lightcycle coaster is going to be built in a new space next to Space Mountain and behind the Tomorrowland Speedway. It is going to encompass a huge amount of space and extend Tomorrowland closer to Storybook Circus and back toward the edge of the park.

BREAKING: Permits Filed and Building Placement Revealed for Tron Coaster and Main Street Theaterhttps://t.co/W2NxQYOBObpic.twitter.com/woidcsRuEg — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) November 20, 2017

Right now, here are some of the major projects which have been started at WDW and are expected to be completed by the 50th anniversary:

There are so many huge things happening at Walt Disney World right now and much more coming in the near future. With these new permits filed for work at Magic Kingdom, it only adds to the excitement as construction is set to begin this week on the TRON Lightcycle coaster. If all goes according to the proposed plan, it looks like the end of the 2021 summer is going to be quite thrilling.