Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Engagement Rumors Swirl After Kylie Shows Off Diamond Ring In Baby Announcement

Now that the mystery of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy has been solved with the exciting announcement that there’s a new Kardashian-Jenner baby, fans are wondering what the next move is for the lipstick maven. The Sun wrote that Kylie finally shared the news on February 4 that her baby girl was born on February 1. In typical Kardashian fashion, the youngest Jenner sister made her birth announcement in the coolest way.

Metro shared that Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement was a beautiful video opening with Kylie’s own birth, and finishing with the birth of her new baby girl.

Fans loved the vid, but there’s one part of it that has fans wondering whether Jenner is engaged to Travis Scott, her boyfriend of almost a year. For just a moment during the baby video, there’s a quick shot of Kylie’s left hand and it looks a lot like there is an engagement ring on her finger.

That’s all it took to make Kylie Jenner’s followers sit up and take notice. They also noticed that Travis Scott shows up frequently in the video, even helping Kylie through the birth itself, and that just adds fuel to the rumor fire.

Kylie Jenner in September 2017, in one of her last public appearances before going private with her pregnancy. David Becker / Getty Images

In the past, a Kylie Jenner insider said that Travis and Kylie don’t have any plans to get married or engaged. The friend insisted that Kylie would turn to her family for baby help instead of to Scott.

Some fans think that was then and this is now. They are already pushing for an answer to whether Kylie and Travis are engaged and the tweets are flying.

@KylieJenner Are you engaged to Travis too!?! Cause there is a picture of you with your baby bump and a huge DIAMOND RING on your wed finger?!!!? — Sino_Miya (@Miya49491698) February 4, 2018

One Twitter fan wants to know if Kylie Jenner will change her name.

so does this mean kylie and travis are gonna get married, and kylie's gonna become kylie jenner webster — ً (@besocolds) February 4, 2018

Another Jenner fan is so excited about the possibility that Kylie and Travis are engaged that she thinks that Kylie Jenner’s Instagram baby announcement is the true winner of the Super Bowl.

congrats to the true winner of the superbowl: kylie jenner's instagram engagement — nick (@NikkuMan_) February 4, 2018

After the long social media silence from Kylie Jenner, others thought that Travis and Kylie were over as a couple.

In some shot @bscott posted @KylieJenner had a ring! Is she engaged? ???? (and by who? I thought her and Travis were done…) — V (@V_4_Vida) February 4, 2018

According to another insider who was present after the birth of Kylie’s baby, Travis was clearly super excited to welcome his baby. The source said that Scott loved to rub her head, and he kept saying, ‘Daddy’s here. Daddy’s here.'”

That doesn’t mean that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are getting married, but for fans who can’t wait for Kardashian wedding bells, it’s a good sign.