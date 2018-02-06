Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Make Grammatical Error After Snub From ‘Counting On’ Due To Josh Duggar Scandal

With just a few weeks to go until the new season of Counting On, TLC released a new trailer for the Duggar family reality TV show. Many loyal followers were eager to see what the season had in store for the growing kids as they start courtships, get married and pregnant. However, there were some key members of the clan missing in the promo, which fueled the rumors that the working relationship between the network and the Duggar family is fraught with drama.

The most apparent snubs on the trailer were Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, whom TLC dropped from the show after the 29-year-old husband’s incessant transphobic tweets against another star of a TLC show. But there seems to be another pair that the viewers will not see in the upcoming season.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the parents of 19 kids, were also missing from the Counting On trailer. This was not such a big shock to the fans as the patriarch and matriarch of the family have not been featured ever since the scandal that involved their eldest son, Josh Duggar.

In 2015, TLC pulled the famous Duggar family series, 19 Kids and Counting, according to People Magazine, from the air. As soon as the public found out that Josh Duggar molested four underage girls, most of them his younger sisters, many of the sponsors threatened to leave the network if they did not cancel the show.

“We are deeply saddened and troubled by this heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and victims at this difficult time,” TLC said in a statement released at that time.

To make sure that they still keep up with their public presence, the Duggars negotiated a spinoff show with TLC, which did not include Josh Duggar. Counting On has been running for a few seasons now and it has concentrated on the lives of the second generation Duggars as they start their own families.

While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar rarely appear in the show, they still are in charge of the Duggar family Facebook and Instagram. As the account holders, they often post updates from their perspective, showing that they still are proud to be in the lives of their children.

However, in one of the most recent posts, they were criticized for a grammatical error that showed their carelessness.

“I is only the subject of a sentence, never the object,” a follower corrected.

“People need to learn proper English before posting any place publicly,” a fan wrote.

When they are not posting on Facebook, Jim Bob and Michelle are busy traveling around the world to give talks about raising a big family.

The new season of Counting On will premiere on February 26, 2018.