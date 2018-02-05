Kim Kardashian Criticized For Stealing Kylie Jenner’s ‘Shine’ With Photo Of Makeup Being Applied On Her Butt

Kim Kardashian recently gave her admirers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot on the beach, but some fans weren’t thrilled about her latest racy Instagram photo. They criticized Kim’s timing, noting that she shared the snapshot on the same day that Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her baby girl.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a picture of a makeup artist preparing to apply body makeup to her famous backside. Kim is wearing a white bikini with a thong bottom in the image, which was taken during her photoshoot inspired by the Bo Derek movie 10.

“Thanks @makeupbyariel for always having my back,” Kardashian captioned the cheeky snapshot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the earlier images that Kim shared from the photoshoot generated controversy because her hair is styled in cornrows in them. In addition to being accused of cultural appropriation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also slammed for posing topless in one image. However, she’s clearly not letting the criticisms stop her from continuing to flaunt her hourglass figure and her blonde braids on social media.

Some of Kim Kardashian’s followers responded to her latest photo by praising her bikini body, but others complained about what they viewed as Kim’s refusal to relinquish the spotlight to Kylie Jenner. On Sunday afternoon, Kylie finally confessed that she’s been pregnant for the last nine months by announcing the birth of her baby girl.

“It’s about Kylie today not you, lol let her have the limelight today,” wrote one of Kim’s followers.

“Couldn’t wait for tomorrow to post this huh? Nobody gets shine without u,” another remarked.

“Kim can’t handle the attention her sister is getting. Sad.”

While some fans might believe that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner don’t like sharing the spotlight, the girls have proven that they can share a makeup artist. The man who is touching up Kim’s butt in the beach photo is Ariel Tejada, and he played an important role in the spread of Kylie’s now-confirmed pregnancy rumors. As reported by the Mirror, fans began to suspect that Kylie was pregnant when they noticed that she was the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan who was not appearing in photos on Ariel Tejada’s Instagram. Shortly after Kylie gave birth, she finally popped up on his page again. The makeup artist shared a photo of the new mom along with a sweet congratulatory message for her.

According to Elle, Kylie Jenner is responsible for introducing Ariel Tejada to the rest of the Kardashian clan. A few years ago, she DM’d him on Instagram to ask if he was available to do her makeup, and the rest is history. But before he was tasked with applying makeup to Kim’s butt, another man had the job. As reported by Hollywood Life, that man was Mario Dedivanovic. Ahead of the 2016 VMAs, Dedivanovic took to Instagram to share a photo of Kim’s backside getting a minor touch-up.

“When a girl needs her body make up I gotta get to work,” he joked on Kim’s website. “Tough job.”