‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Pre-Order Discounts; Fans Holding Out For PC Version

Recently, Rockstar delayed the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 once again.The game was initially scheduled to be released in the spring of 2018. Unfortunately, RDR2 fans will have to wait until winter for the game. Regardless of the pushed release date, the triple-A title is already available for pre-order. For gamers who want to save a couple of bucks on the title, there have been some pre-order discounts popping up here and there.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Order Discounts

Forbes noticed a discount Newegg is offering for the game. The site is offering $10 off the total price of RDR2 for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime members get 20 percent off the game if they pre-order it now, stated the RDR2 website. For fans in the UK, the game is £10 off on GAME.

The original price of Red Dead Redemption 2 is USD$59.99. Players can get the title for USD$49.99 on Newegg and USD$47.99 if they are Prime members. Meanwhile, UK RDR2 fans can get the game for £49.99 on GAME.

So far, no bundle deals have popped up for Red Dead Redemption 2 yet. Sometimes triple-A vendors sell games like RDR2 with limited merchandise. However, it may be too early for bundle deals right now.

Rockstar officially set Red Dead Redemption 2 to launch on October 26, 2018. Many RDR2 fans were undoubtedly disappointed by the pushed release date, but it must be noted that this is the first time the game developer has confirmed an actual date and not just a general time the western-themed game will be released. So, October 26 may be set in stone. As such, it might be best to pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2, especially for fans who want to avoid the rush to the game store.

Although, Forbes contributor, Dave Thier, cautions games to be wary of pre-orders. He believes that players should wait until the game is released before spending any money on it. However, Thier does acknowledge that for popular triple-A titles, like Red Dead Redemption, it might be worth it to pre-order since both the game developer and the title have a good track record.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Version

Some RDR2 fans might follow Thier’s advice and wait for the game to come out instead of pre-ordering it. However, there are quite a few who seem to be holding out for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, based on the comments in r/GameDeals on Reddit.

“Would love to see this on PC. Oh well short-sighted developers will lose a metric ton of money by going console only,” commented u/Bone-Juice.

“It’s going to be brutal holding out on this game until PC release. I know they said it’s only on consoles but after the way they handled the GTA V releases, there’s not a doubt in my mind that it will make its way to PC eventually,” wrote u/CousinCleetus24.

Rockstar has not officially announced a PC version for RDR2. However, the game studio also hasn’t stated the triple-A title will be exclusive to consoles. Also, due to the game developer’s history—especially with GTA V—players are still hoping for the release of Red Dead Redemption on the PC.

For those who can’t wait for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, the game is available for pre-order on Rockstar Games and Microsoft’s official website in addition to Newegg, Amazon, and GAME.