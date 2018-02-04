‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Takes Sides In The Briana DeJesus And Kailyn Lowry Feud

The fighting between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry hit a boiling point on Friday when Kail started “spilling tea” about Briana on her podcast. The pair then got into a verbal altercation on Twitter, with the center of their argument being Javi Marroquin, Kail’s ex-husband and Briana’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Kailyn Lowry has never approved of Javi dating Briana and has been very vocal about it. She says she is especially concerned when it comes to their son, Lincoln, and son from a previous relationship, Isaac.

However, Jenelle Evans, always up for drama, couldn’t leave well enough alone and decided she would join in on the fun. Jenelle posted and then deleted a passive aggressive message after Briana DeJesus slammed Kail for mentioning her on her podcast.

Jenelle Evans tweeted to Briana, letting her know she was on her side.

“I’m telling you…’attention seeker’ until the day she dies.”

Kail and Jenelle Evans haven’t gotten along well over the past few months either. Instead, the pair has been at odds over several issues, one of them being Kailyn “mentioning” Jenelle. Jenelle Evans and her husband went as far as to serve Kailyn Lowry with a “cease and desist” letter in order to stop her from speaking to her.

Jenelle Evans also served Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Randy Houska, Chelsea’s father, her mother, Barbara Evans and a few exes with the same “cease and desist letter.”

The reality TV star has been at odds with co-star Kailyn Lowry for some time now. Some of their contentions began when Kail was pregnant with her third son, Lux. Jenelle Evans leaked Kail’s pregnancy to the media before she was ready to tell anyone she was expecting. While Jenelle continues to post articles about the cast, including Kailyn, she has asked everyone if they would “mind their own business” in regards to her.

Because of her issues with Kail, she has definitively taken Briana’s side when it comes to war with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

Although Leah Messer is the only cast member to have seemingly been uninvolved, Jenelle Evans also slammed her for making a comment about Jenelle walking off the set at a past reunion special.