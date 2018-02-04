Is Quentin Tarantino’s Career Over After Uma Thurman’s Disturbing Revelations?

Quentin Tarantino is currently working on two upcoming films featuring the movie industry’s A-listers, but his Hollywood career might be barreling toward disaster following Uma Thurman’s shocking revelations.

In a deeply upsetting expose published by the New York Times on Saturday, Thurman, who was Tarantino’s movie-star muse since the Oscar-winning Pulp Fiction in 1994, broke silence about her disturbing experiences with the ostracized film producer Harvey Weinstein.

In the expose about the disgraced movie mogul, who produced both Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction and has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by at least 60 women in recent months, Thurman also shed light on some controversial details about Tarantino, a two-time Oscar-winning and renowned director in Hollywood.

In the Times piece, the 47-year-old actress alleged that Weinstein sexually assaulted her, and unveiled how Tarantino once forced her to do a car stunt that left her injured on the set of Kill Bill.

The car accident occurred shortly before production wrapped and just after Thurman had told the director that Weinstein raped her in London. When speaking to Tarantino, Thurman allegedly insisted that she didn’t feel comfortable being behind the wheel of the faulty car, and asked to replace her with a stunt person. But Tarantino forced the actress to drive the car against her will.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The car crash, which occurred on the set of Kill Bill in 2002, gave Thurman a concussion and injured her knees. The actress provided footage of the accident. Thurman claims the video had been withheld by Tarantino for 15 years.

In a separate incident on the set of Kill Bill, Tarantino allegedly spat in Thurman’s face and strangled her with a chain, the actress claimed. A string of A-list actresses have spoken out in support of Thurman following her bombshell allegations on Saturday.

In what appears to be the beginning of the end of Tarantino’s Hollywood career, a series of actress have come forward to criticize the director for abusing Thurman. Jessica Chastain, a vocal advocate for victims of sexual abuse and harassment, took to Twitter to slam Tarantino for allegedly spitting in Thurman’s face and strangling her with a chain.

I keep imagining Tarantino spitting in Uma's face and strangling her with a chain for KILL BILL. How many images of women in media do we celebrate that showcase abuse? When did this become normalized 'entertainment'? — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 4, 2018

Reese Witherspoon also responded to Thurman’s shocking revelations in the Times piece, by calling the story “deeply upsetting.”

Deeply upsetting. My heart goes out to @umathurman and all the women who have bravely told their stories about this awful predator https://t.co/YrLdf0lWhv — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 3, 2018

Judd Apatow, Hollywood’s renowned producer and director, took to social media to support Thurman and allege that Tarantino also turned a blind eye to other Kill Bill actress Daryl Hannah’s allegations of sexual harassment at the hands of Weinstein.

Tarantino also ignored Daryl Hannah’s complaints when she was harassed by Harvey Weinstein.They kicked her off the press tour.Nobody helped her. And now Tarantino is going to make a movie about Polanski. Why is someone financing this? This is why Weinstein wasn’t stopped. $$$$ https://t.co/WlSVFEoVN4 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 3, 2018

In the tweet above, Apatow is referencing Tarantino’s upcoming movie about Charles Manson, a wild-eyed 1960s cult leader who died while serving a life sentence last November. Manson, who was set to be portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in Tarantino’s movie, ordered members of his cult to invade the home of actress Sharon Tate and massacre her and other occupants in the house.

Tate was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight months pregnant at the time of the gruesome murder. Polanski, who would reportedly play a key role in Tarantino’s upcoming film, has lived in exile from Hollywood for decades after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s.

The future of the film, which is currently titled Untitled Quentin Tarantino/1969 Project, remains vague, as criticism against Tarantino keeps mounting. Both Tarantino and Weinstein were also recently slammed by actress Asia Argento, who was one of the first women to come forward with accusations against Weinstein.