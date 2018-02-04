Angelina Jolie Simply Cannot Shake The ‘Homewrecker’ Label, Not Breaking Up Hemsworth’s Marriage [Debunked]

It’s been more than 12 years since Angelina Jolie allegedly stole Brad Pitt away from Friends star Jennifer Aniston, when Jolie and Pitt united onscreen and in a behind-the-scenes affair during the shooting of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Aniston and Pitt had been married for a handful of years at that point and had not publicly parted, thereby causing the eventual divorce to be blamed on Angelina Jolie.

Jolie and Aniston supporters united and the story made headlines for years. Since the divorce proceedings began between Angelina and Brad, many have considered the turnout of the 12-year romance between the A-list stars, to be vindication for Jen.

However, insiders have stated that Aniston herself has even denied Angelina’s part in her marriage to Brad falling apart and even, in the past, had indicated that she and Pitt had been estranged for months prior to the steamy affair beginning.

The Inquisitr recalled filmmaker Ian Halperin’s words on the love triangle from years gone by.

“[F]ilmmaker Ian Haperin himself has insisted that Jen and Brad were estranged well before the affair began between Pitt and Jolie. Aniston has even admitted on many occasions that their marriage had come to a close prior to the beginning of Brangelina.”

However, Angelina, despite clearly maintaining focus on her six children and on working through this troublesome time, is still seen as the other woman. New headlines continue to attack the UN special envoy for this supposed behavior and suggest that the beauty is attempting to end “another A-list marriage.”

The A-list marriage referenced in this latest rumor is, as Inquisitr recently stated, the union between actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, a Spanish actress. Celebrity Insider fuels this said claim with the headline, “Angelina Jolie is Reportedly Looking To Break Up Another A-List Couple,” with an image of the actress looking somewhat conniving.

The story goes on to insist that it was no accident that 42-year-old Angelina opted to sit next to the Thor star at the Golden Globes. However, there have been numerous romance rumors swirling about Jolie’s estranged husband’s love life that have all been debunked, and this story also seems too far-fetched. If there was any intention behind the seating arrangement, it was more than likely due to Jolie respecting Chris’ acting and perhaps wanting to collaborate on a project.

It was ‘no accident’ Angelina Jolie and Chris Hemsworth were seated together at the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/Zxl3SkJnWv — Radar Online (@radar_online) February 4, 2018

Gossip Cop has gone so far as to determine that this is all fabrication and that Angelina Jolie has no intention to woo Hemsworth. The mother of six has many other priorities ahead of seducing a younger actor who is already happily married.