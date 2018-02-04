Video: Trump’s Hair Blowing Baldly In Wind And His Super Bowl Party Trend On Twitter As No Interview Planned

According to Twitter, several things about President Donald Trump are currently of interest to Twitter users typing Trump’s name into their search engine. Several search items being typed into Twitter at the moment, according to the social media platform, include the phrases “Trump hair,” “Trump hair blowing,” “Trump bald,” “Trump Super Bowl,” and “Trump memo.”

As seen in a popular MSNBC video, President Trump exited Marine One and boarded Air Force One, with the wind blowing at his back, which allowed for Trump’s hair to blow in a revealing manner that has gotten at least 73,000 views for that one video alone.

As reported by ABC News, Trump is also hosting a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday, February 4, at his Mar-a-Lago club. Although Trump would not state on Friday which NFL team he thought would win the big game, by Sunday, Trump did begin to get plenty of criticism for hosting the Super Bowl party in the midst of all of the insults Trump has lobbed against NFL players in the past.

Trump has used his Twitter platform to rail against any NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in protests against police brutality and racism. Instead, Trump said the NFL players should be fired.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!'”

Meanwhile, according to Blasting News, Trump is getting backlash for his Super Bowl plans. Romper reports that Trump is skipping the traditional presidential Super Bowl interview that has taken place prior to the big game in years past. Critics blame Trump’s contentious relationship with the media as the reason for no interview.

PRESIDENTIAL PARTY: Trumps hosting Super Bowl watch party Sunday at Palm Beach golf club https://t.co/6WgXs9POmN pic.twitter.com/FbpAaT3Uoo — ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Newsweek wonders if Trump will use his popular Twitter account on Sunday to tweet his thoughts about which team he favors during the game, like Trump has done in the past.

First Lady Melania Trump is expected to join her husband at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach during the watch party. Whether or not Trump tweets about the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles remains to be seen. The Trumps are expected to leave Florida in the wake of the game, with Melania expected to visit an Ohio hospital on Monday, February 5, in an initiative that addresses the opioid crisis, as reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer.