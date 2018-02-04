‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Romances Sally To Save Steffy’s Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is desperate to do what’s best for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) even if that means romancing someone he can’t stand. Bill is facing an unpleasant future unless he can make things right and erase the ultimate betrayal of sleeping with his daughter-in-law. B&B spoilers for sweeps hint that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) plants evidence to get Bill arrested for assault. Bill already knows he overstepped, but Bold fans should expect him to try and make things right and doing something no one expects, least of all the red-headed temptress.

Bill And Ridge’s Common Goal

The only thing that Bill and Ridge have in common is that they both want Steffy’s marriage to heal. Even though Bill loves Steffy (or thinks he does), he wants her to be happy, and that means getting her back with his son. There are two obstacles to Liam and Steffy’s reunion – Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Ridge feels bad because he’s the one that brought Hope to town and now she might steal Liam from Steffy while he’s vulnerable.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Hope and Sally both try and get Liam to rebound with them, but Ridge and Bill will have something to say about this. Bill and Ridge won’t work together since Ridge hates Bill, but that doesn’t mean they can’t accomplish the same goal. Bill owes Sally some of his time and money to get Spectra Fashions back on its feet after burning her out, taking her building, then blowing it up. That gives him an excuse to spend time with her.

Will Ridge Use Wyatt To Tempt Hope?

This week on Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is upset that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) won’t take him to the Bridge wedding as her plus one. Katie thinks it’s a bad time to out them as a couple and will distract from Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) big day. The problem is that puts Katie there dateless, and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) puts the moves on her.

When Ridge notices Thorne flirting with Katie, it sets things up for him nicely. If Ridge encourages Thorne to pursue Katie, then he won’t be hassling Ridge about Brooke. That also nicely frees up Wyatt for Ridge to fix him up with Hope. It’s clear that Hope and Wyatt have unfinished feelings between them and they might renew their romance if Wyatt was single. If Thorne is successful in wooing Katie away from Wyatt, things could fall into line and Hope might stop pursuing Liam.

Bill Targets Sally

One thing B&B fans know about Sally is that she falls for men that help her professionally. It happened with hunky Thomas Forrester (formerly Pierson Fode) who helped her evade criminal charges for stealing Forrester designs and then came to Spectra to help her run the business. Once Thomas jumped ship (thanks to Bill’s scheming), Sally fell for Liam who tried to save her from Bill’s plotting to get the Spectra property. Bill can use this information to help Steffy.

Last week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers showed Liam was apologetic to Sally about not helping Spectra relocate and get back up and running. Sally told him that’s okay and shared that she cares about him. Bill knows that Sally has the hots for Liam and with Liam living at the hotel and split from Steffy, he’s ripe for the picking. Bold spoilers promise that Bill soon contacts Sally about getting Spectra move into a new location and uses his powers of persuasion to try and woo her.

Would Sally Fall For Dollar Bill?

While B&B spoilers tell us that Sally has been carrying a torch for Liam for months and will capitalize on his breakup with Steffy, she also feels bad because Steffy is pregnant. There’s also the matter of how quickly Sally moved on from loving Thomas to crushing on Liam once he started helping her. If Bill really turns on the charm and convinces Sally he believes in her future as a designer and spends plenty of time with her, then he might get her to turn her eyes towards him and leave Liam alone.

Unbeknownst to each other, Bill and Ridge might be able to distract the two women that want Liam to divorce Steffy and choose one of them. Could Bill tempt Sally to love him and forget Liam? Maybe. B&B spoilers for next week reveal that Steffy and Liam find out the gender of their baby soon and this might help pull them closer again. Check out the truth about Ashleigh Brewer “quitting” Bold plus what’s ahead for February sweeps. Come back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.