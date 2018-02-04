’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: New Cast, Release Date And Hannah Baker’s Return

Netflix has renewed hit series 13 Reasons Why despite originally being written for one season. The series created debate on social media about the graphic nature of Hannah Baker’s suicide. Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will be released in 2018. While Netflix has not announced an official release date, it is expected to premiere around June/July.

The second season will begin with a time jump following the events of the finale. According to Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, the time-jump will only be a couple of months and his character would still be dealing with the trauma of Hannah’s death.

There will be seven new cast members will join Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, according to Variety. They include Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O’Hara, and Ben Lawson.

Anne Winters will play a popular student Chloe, who is a cheerleader in Liberty High. Bryce Cass will play Cyrus, who is described as “an edgy, cynical mischief maker who serves as an unexpected champion of the downtrodden.”

Samantha Logan will portray Nina, who is a track star with a mysterious secret. Chelsea Alden will portray an artistic and witty character Mackenzie, who is Cyrus’s sister.

While it may come as a surprise to many fans, Katherine Langford’s Hannah Baker will return for Season 2. 13 Reasons Why producer Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly that determining who is responsible for Hannah’s suicide will be a part of the narrative in the second season.

Yorkey confirmed that there will be a trial and Hannah Baker will appear in scenes where the students mentioned in her tapes will take viewers into the past.

Hannah Baker will not narrate the upcoming season and we will see some of the actions leading up to her suicide from a different perspective. Yorkey also suggested that there are no more secret tapes of Hannah and there will be multiple timelines dealing with the present and the past.

Yorkey confirmed that Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will answer all the burning questions and continue to explore the kids affected by Hannah’s suicide, such as Jessica and Alex Standall. There is no official trailer for the upcoming season, only a short teaser. The first season featured 13 episodes based on the number of tapes Hannah recorded. However, the number of episodes in the upcoming season is yet to be announced.