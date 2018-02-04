Fans Happy Kendra And Joseph Duggar Are Having A Boy, Say Girls Aren’t Safe In The Duggar Family

Kendra and Joseph Duggar just announced that they are expecting a baby boy later this year. While fans are elated for the pair, critics of the family and their ties to Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) say that they are glad the family keeps producing boys due to the fact that girls may not be safe in the family.

Thus far, Josh Duggar, the eldest and disgraced sibling, has had two daughters. The rest of the Duggar clan’s nine grandchildren are boys. In addition to Kendra and Joe’s bundle of joy, two more Duggars are expecting: Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Jinger Duggar Vuolo. However, neither has revealed anything about their children’s gender.

The Duggar family belongs to the highly criticized IBLP, which has previously been associated with Bill Gothard who has been accused of sexually molesting and harassing several young women. In 2015, it came to light that Josh Duggar had molested five young women when he was a teenager; four of them were his own siblings and one was as young as five years old.

According to homeschooling curriculum the Duggar family uses, girls are often blamed for their own sexual molestations and rapes and are told they were not good enough Christians or did not dress modestly enough.

Several people who used to take part in the Duggar family church have also spoken out about some of the issues that have taken place within the church itself. They state that women are conditioned to be wives and mothers and that they have no other choice but to be homemakers. They also state that higher education is not encouraged in any way, as it distracts young couples from having as many children as possible.

The Duggar family was criticized for how they handled Josh Duggar’s molestation revelation, as they stuck beside Josh and haven’t appeared to have denounced him. In fact, he and his wife still appear to be on good terms with his sisters whom he sexually abused.

As such, fans feel that the Duggar family having boys might be God’s way of protecting the family from producing more girls who are abused and subservient to their husbands.