‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Forgives Tessa, It Won’t Be Long Before ‘Teriah’ Will Be A Couple

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) romance could come alive in the next few weeks. On Monday’s episode, Mariah will discover that Tessa is homeless and she will do whatever she can to help her former gal pal.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Mariah will beg Nick (Joshua Morrow), who has an empty unit in his apartment building, to help Tessa. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick wasn’t sure why Mariah wanted to help Tessa after all the trouble she has caused. Eventually, Nick agrees to rent her one of the units.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah has forgiven Tessa, but she isn’t sure whether they could ever be friends. However, since then, she has asked both Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick to take her in. It seems like only a matter of time before Tessa and Mariah share another lip lock.

Tessa knows that stealing someone’s intellectual property is wrong and she will never do it again. She apologized, and Mariah seems to have accepted her heartfelt apology.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mal Young’s end game with Tessa and Mariah is a romance. He wants to put them together as the first Y&R lesbian couple.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless fans have had mixed reactions to the couple. Many people have voiced their disappointment with the pairing. While others believe it could be a great storyline if told in a realistic way.

After Mariah has had some time to think, she could allow Tessa to publish the song. Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Devon (Bryton James) agreed to give Mariah a co-writing credit. At the time, she wasn’t interested. However, as she rekindles her friendship with Tessa, she could change her mind.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah hasn’t quite decided to trust Tessa. She was deeply hurt when Tessa rejected her and turned to Noah (Robert Adamson). It took a lot for Mariah to open up to her and share her feelings.

Since Tessa and Mariah are Mal’s endgame, Y&R fans should expect Teriah, the name the fans dubbed the couple, to become a hot couple in the coming weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.