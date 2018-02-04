‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billie Saves John, Eric And Jennifer Spend Romantic Valentine

Exciting storylines are coming to Days of Our Lives in the next two weeks. Billie is back in town and will help John. Eric and Jennifer are sorting their misunderstanding. JJ wants to marry Lani.

Billie’s mysterious agenda

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Billie (Lisa Rinna) has a mysterious reason for coming back to Salem. This has something to do with the poisoning storyline involving John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols). Marlena (Deidre Hall) will grow suspicious about how John has been acting recently. She will try to figure it out and will eventually learn his schemes. Previous speculations suggest that Billie could be the one behind it, but new Days spoilers said she will come to aid John and help expose the truth on why John is poisoning Steve, according to Soaps.com. In the end, John will owe her his life.

Eric and Jennifer’s lovely night

Eric (Greg Vaughan) will figure out that there has been a misunderstanding between him and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Jennifer thought Eric wants to be with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) so she started to move on. However, the truth is that Eric has given up on Nicole and wants to be with Jennifer. He wants to see what a future with Jennifer holds. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that the two are heading to a romantic path. They will spend a lovely night on Valentine’s Day.

JJ’s proposal to Lani

Meanwhile, JJ (Casey Moss) is ready to pop the big question to Lani (Sal Stowers). He will ask Abe’s (James Reynolds) permission and then propose to Lani to marry him. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Lani will be shaken with the proposal. JJ wants to marry her because he believes that he is the father of the baby she is carrying, and he wants the child to have a committed and complete family. However, Days spoilers hint that there’s trouble waiting to happen. Lani will be forced to tell Eli that he is the father of the baby but will ask him to keep quiet about it.

Days of Our Lives airs Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m. on NBC.