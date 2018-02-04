Cell Phone Cancer Risk Still Considered ‘Weak’ With ‘No Strong Evidence’ Linked To Malignant Tumors In Humans

Cell phone cancer in humans is still considered a “weak” risk. Two new studies reportedly suggest that there’s still “no strong evidence” to link malignant cancer in humans to the use of cell phones. A new report on WJLA says that people have “no need” to stop using their cell phones.

The new government studies that were released on Friday looked at high doses of cell phone radiation in mice and rats and how such “super-high doses” could be linked to cancer. Axios reports that the risk of cell phone cancer in the rodents used in the new “big” studies is increased, but only because their “entire bodies” were exposed to such high levels of cell phone radiation for hours at a time.

The report on Axios goes on to say that humans don’t usually use their cell phones in that manner, citing the unusually high dose of radiation the rats and mice were exposed to, along with the large area of their bodies. Telesur TV goes more in-depth with details on the two studies that reportedly blasted mice and rats with radiation for two years straight.

According to Telesur TV, the test subjects were placed in specially designed “reverberation chambers” for up to nine hours a day and were exposed to two of the lower-end cell phone frequencies — both 2G and 3G. Lifewire explains that the current cell phone frequency standard for wireless carriers is a speed of 4G.

Lifewire also explains in another article that mobile users now seek out the faster and “more advanced” 4G networks, which also allegedly means more health risks in the form of more exposure to radiation. The article goes on to say that mobile users of 4G could allegedly experience “severe health issues at a later time.”

The recent introduction of even faster 5G wireless networks will ultimately result in more cell phone towers and potentially an even higher risk of cell phone cancer. However, the two new scientific studies possibly suggest otherwise. Citing the studies, that are published as peer draft reviews on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website for the National Toxicology Program, human exposure to radiation through cell phone use comes from the device handsets.

The New York Times clarifies that there were actually two separate studies done and two separate draft reviews published — one for rats and one for mice. The New York Times article also seems to suggest that the two new studies actually took a total of 10 years to complete and still ended with “no clear answer” on the risk of cell phone cancer in humans.

Although the findings in the two studies did, in fact, link the development of heart tumors in the male rats only, the New York Times article concludes that the studies cannot be applied to the human use of cell phones. Critics, of course, say that the mice and rats were exposed to a continuous high level of cell phone radiation over a lengthy period of time, which is not how humans use cell phones.

NIH study links cell phone radiation to cancer in male rats https://t.co/0CBeUqC6yn — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) February 3, 2018

However, the heart tumors that developed in male rats during the recently-released studies are reportedly tumors that have also developed in humans who use cell phones. As noted by senior scientist John Bucher with the National Toxicology Program, the heart tumors that developed in rats are actually tumors that people have developed that involve the “nerve that connects the ear to the brain.”

Bucher himself goes on to say that he has not been convinced to change his use of cell phones just from the results of the two recent studies on mice and rats and that the tumors that develop in people are usually benign. Even though other past studies have suggested the benign tumors that humans develop are, indeed, linked to the use of cell phones, the results of the studies that were released last week still urge cell phone users to not worry about the risk of cell phone cancer.

According to CNN, the results that were released on Friday simply add to the ongoing two-decade-long “cell phone conundrum” by posing “more questions than answers.” CNN goes on to say that cell phones release such a low level of non-ionizing radiation that it’s considered not strong enough to cause tissue or DNA damage in humans.

While some male rats in the two studies, that used a total of 3,000 rodents, did, in fact, develop malignant tumors from cell phone radiation, an article on LEX18 says that humans who use cell phones should be more worried about the health risk of texting while driving.

LEX18 also notes that the rodents were exposed to the “radiofrequency radiation” while in utero and throughout their entire lifespan, which is approximately only up to two years for both mice and rats.