New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is hoping to win his sixth Super Bowl championship today, but he’s not in it to win it for the bonus check. Whether the Patriots win or lose on Sunday, Brady and his teammates will get a sizable paycheck, one that would be a really big deal for most fans.

However, the money Brady earns for playing in the biggest NFL game of the year is pocket change compared to his net worth. According to the Boston Globe, Patriots players will get $107,000 if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl game. If they lose, players will get a check for approximately $40,000. Not a bad day’s pay.

In the year’s leading up to the 2018 Super Bowl, Tom Brady has earned $403,000 in bonus money for winning five Super Bowl games, and an additional $84,000 for being on the losing team in the 2007 and 2011 championship games.

Not including Brady’s win-or-lose bonus check for SBLII, what is Tom Brady’s net worth?

It’s tough to pinpoint the Patriot’s star QB’s actual net worth because his salary from the Patriots isn’t his only source of income. He brings in a considerable amount of cash for endorsing companies such as Under Armour and Ugg, with Fox Sports noting that Brady makes around $8 million per year for product endorsements.

According to Forbes, Tom Brady is the “15th–highest paid athlete in the world” based on his $44 million he earned in 2016, the year he signed a $60 million contract extension with the New England Patriots.

Celebrity Net Worth states that Brady’s net worth is $180 million, but only Tom, his agent, and his financial planner know exactly what the NFL star is truly worth.

However, there is one thing we do know — his net worth is less than that of his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen. She is reportedly worth a whopping $380 million. With the couple’s combined net worth said to be an estimated $560 million, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl bonus check is just pocket change.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

But, money is probably the last thing on Tom Brady’s mind today — it’s all about winning. And the winning started hours before the game, with NFL.com reporting that he won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award on Saturday night, making him the oldest NFL player to win an MVP.

Will Tom Brady also take home his sixth Lombardi Trophy? Watch the Patriots face off against the Eagles in the 2018 Super Bowl starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.