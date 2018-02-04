Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Cut Off Her Friends Since Getting Engaged To Prince Harry

We all have those female friends who seem to fall off the face of the Earth when they get a boyfriend, but Meghan Markle has apparently taken that phenomenon to another level. Markle has reportedly cut off most of her friends completely since getting engaged to Prince Harry.

Markle Is Making Friends With Other Royals

The Daily Star is reporting that the actress has cut ties with several of her Hollywood pals while preparing to join the royal family. Instead, she is getting close to Harry’s social circle, which includes the newly engaged Princess Eugenie and Laura Hughes-Young, the wife of Harry’s best friend, Tom Inskip.

“A lot of Meghan’s friends haven’t heard from her. In some cases, she sent a mutual friend to explain she would no longer be in touch,” claims a royal insider.

Apparently, most of them understood once it became clear that she and Harry were getting serious. Markle is a social person, but her life is changing in a big way, and certain friendships just can’t continue.

Markle’s Inner Circle

However, just because she quit her job on Suits and moved to England, she keeps in touch with a small group of close buds, and one of them could end up being her maid of honor.

So, who are some of the ladies that could be members of Markle’s wedding party?

In an Instagram post last year, Markle wrote that actress Janina Gavankar was a close, longtime friend of more than a decade. It’s safe to assume that the two are very close.

There is also tennis superstar Serena Williams, who Markle met back in 2014 at a celebrity football charity event. The 36-year-old wrote on her now-defunct blog The Tig that the two immediately hit it off and revealed that Williams quickly became a confidante who she would text while traveling. She also said that Williams was down-to-earth, and the two would have lunch when the tennis star was in Toronto.

Markle also said that the two have a lot in common, including a love of hot sauce, their love of fashion, and the fact that they each had endless ambition.

Another good friend of Markle’s is Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra. The two met in 2016 at Elle’s Women in Television dinner, and Chopra famously corrected Wendy Williams at the event when she described her as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend.” Chopra shot back that Markle is an actress and Williams should talk about her achievements, not who she is dating.

One of the strongest possibilities to be maid of honor would be Lindsay Roth, who became close friends with Markle during a Toni Morrison literature class back during their time at Northwestern University. Meghan Markle was her maid of honor back in 2016, so it is possible that she will return the favor.