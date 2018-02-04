‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jordan’s Return Brings Hilary New Baby Drama, Jordan Or Devon The Daddy?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) tease that Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) may reunite soon. All the signs are there. And now, he’s warmed up to the idea that Hilary wants a baby. Many Y&R fans believe that he could offer to be her child’s dad. However, something could come in between them and wreck their chance at happiness — and that “something” could be Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Jordan may have been watching Hilary from afar, and he’s aware of her baby dreams. Perhaps he even knows that she has been considering a sperm donor.

Jordan was let go from Brash & Sassy after his shady past with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) came out. Now that he’s unemployed, he may be hard up for money. Maybe, he decides to donate his sperm for some cash.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary still hasn’t picked her sperm donor yet. There has been some talk that she will select Devon’s sample. It would make things more interesting if the sample Hilary used belonged to Jordan. Can you imagine the look of horror when she discovers that she’s tied to Jordan?

While the sperm donors are supposed to be anonymous, to drive the Young and the Restless plot, Hilary will probably find out that Jordan’s her baby daddy.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary’s reunion could move forward with Devon. To keep this storyline interesting, Hilary will probably keep the fact that Jordan is the baby daddy to herself.

Another option is Hilary not to know who is the baby’s father. Perhaps she discovers that the father could be either Devon or Jordan. She would need a paternity test to find out.

Mal Young promised Young and the Restless fans less “who’s your daddy” storylines. However, that doesn’t mean an absolute no.

RT if you think Hilary would make a great mom. #YR pic.twitter.com/FwaJY6BuP5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 25, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jordan will be busy this week. He will find time catch up with Hilary and to enter Chelsea’s exit storyline. Many Y&R fans believe that Jordan is Chelsea’s partner in Fenmore’s website hacking. It looks like answers on that is coming this week, so stay tuned!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.