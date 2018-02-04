Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Modeling Pic, Fans Can’t Get Over Nearly Unrecognizable Look And Lacy Top

Over the course of her existence on Instagram, Kendall Jenner has shared countless modeling photos with her fans with each photo giving everyone something to talk about. Yesterday was no exception as the model shared a series of throwback pictures from 2016.

Though both new photos of Jenner’s were the same exact picture, one was zoomed in and the other was more of a full body shot. The nearly full body shot was posted first with Kendall flipping her hair back and posing for the camera. The 22-year-old was dressed from head to toe in a lacy and low cut black and nude outfit. The first photo received over 819,000 likes and 6,900 comments.

But the second, zoomed in photo gained even more attention than the first. With over 1.2 million likes and over 68,000 comments, Jenner’s army of followers couldn’t get enough of the photo that the model said was “never before seen.”

In the close up photo, Kendall’s hair is down, curly, and clearly has a ton of volume to it. Jenner doesn’t even look like herself as her normally dark and profound eyebrows are covered with what appears to be makeup. It actually makes it look like the model doesn’t even have any eyebrows at all.

never before seen 2016 @mertalas @macpiggott A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 2, 2018 at 3:32pm PST

Jenner’s army of over 86 million followers immediately went to the reality star’s photos to share their thoughts on Kendall’s unique look.

“Is that you for real?” one fan asked.

“This doesn’t even look like you but I totally love it,” another one of Jenner’s followers chimed in.

One of Jenner’s photographers who was behind the photo, Mert Alas, also shared the photo for his followers, revealing that the photos were shot in New York City two years ago.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:19pm PST

Earlier this week, Jenner made headlines after she dissed Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. As the Inquisitr reported, Kendall poked fun at Disick and Richie’s 15-year age gap by commenting on a photo with a major diss.

“Awww, Scott and his kids,” she said.

When Richie caught wind of the diss, she was reportedly very upset about it, calling it both “hypocritical” and “totally out of line,” especially since the two used to be close friends.

It’s only a matter of time until the popular 22-year-old makes headlines once again — either for a comment on an Instagram photo or for a modeling shot from one of her many photo shoots.