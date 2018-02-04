Weight Loss: New Study Finds You Will Lose Weight If Your Partner Exercises And Controls Diet

Telekinetic weight loss? You might think we are kidding, though of course we aren’t.

A recent study conducted by behavioral psychologists at the University of Connecticut is already being considered groundbreaking in several quarters because of its strange findings. Health experts who surveyed 130 couples over a period of six months found out that there was a distinct pattern in how a person’s body reacted in the event of his/her partner following diet plans and exercising with the aim to lose body weight.

Simply put, if one of the two partners have a diet plan, as well as exercise over a period of time resulting in weight loss, the other partner is also bound to lose weight without following the same diet plan or exercise routine. Researchers found out that the partner not aiming to lose weight ended up losing as much as three percent of their body weight — a significant amount — by the end of the program’s six months.

Similarly, if one of the partners were to treat their body in a “negative” way, meaning that they followed random diet plans, did not exercise and therefore ended up gaining weight, the partner who does not alter his/her lifestyle will also suffer the negative effects of their partner’s habits.

The results of the new study were published in the journal Obesity, reports Deccan Chronicle.

If one of the partners were to lose weight through a regimented routine, chances are the other person will lose weight too. nd3000 / Thinkstock

“When one person changes their behavior, the people around them change,” Amy Gorin, said one of the researchers who conducted the study with 130 couples, before confirming that the findings apply for negative routines too.

“How we change our eating and exercise habits can affect others in both positive and negative ways.”

The methodology of the research studying weight loss went something like this. Researchers divided the 130 couples into two large groups, with the couples in the first group regimented within a strict weight loss program, including in-person counselling and online tools, while the couples in the second group only received a handout with information about healthy eating and exercising.

In both groups, despite only one of the partners either taking the initiative of losing or gaining body weight, the results of their actions appeared to affect their partners as well.