Puppy Bowl 2018 Livestream: Where To Find Live Online Video Of Sunday’s Other Big Game

If you’re looking for a livestream of Puppy Bowl 2018 you’re in luck, with plenty of ways to watch Sunday’s other big game, even if you can’t make it to a television.

The annual showcase of adorable puppies — along with some special guests — is an alternative for those who aren’t as excited by the annual football extravaganza (or fans of the Eagles or Patriots who need some relief from the stress leading up to the game). The Puppy Bowl airs at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and runs throughout the afternoon and evening as counter-programming to the Super Bowl and subsequent football coverage.

Now in its 14th year, the Puppy Bowl has grown into a day-long event, with Animal Planet airing highlights of past seasons and human (canine?) interest stories about some of the participants. The event has even spawned some spin-offs on other networks, including the Kitten Bowl and Dog Bowl.

Animal Planet has also gotten praise for finding a niche in viewers not interested in the day-long football coverage that many other networks adopt. As TV By The Numbers reported, last year’s Puppy Bowl drew in 2.47 million viewers, making it the most-watched cable program of Super Bowl Sunday — beating out even ESPN’s coverage of the game. And there is plenty of more potential to grow in viewers. Even the Fish Bowl — which the report noted was simply a camera pointed at a goldfish bowl and nothing more — drew in 91,000 viewers, showing that there is a ready-made audience for animals over football.

As always, there will be some special features in this year’s event. Those who watch the Puppy Bowl 2018 livestream will get to see some very lucky pups that were rescued from the hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. As the Huffington Post reported, two of the puppies were brought to the U.S. mainland by a group called The Sato Project, which helps rescue abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico.

Those who want to watch a livestream of the Puppy Bowl 2018 can check out the online video through the Animal Planet website. It will also be available for DirecTV viewers through the DirecTV Now streaming site.