Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reportedly Clash Over Parenting After ‘Tomboy’ Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Scary Accident

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, but Jolie and Pitt continue to have problems finalizing their divorce, according to recent reports. One issue at stake is the parenting of their six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Their 11-year-old daughter Shiloh recently suffered a scary accident, and that reportedly has given Brad and Angelina yet another reason to clash.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Suffers Broken Arm

People Magazine reported that Pitt’s and Jolie’s first biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is recovering after the terrifying incident. Brad and Angelina’s daughter broke her arm while snowboarding during a vacation, an insider told the publication.

“Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is on the mend after suffering a broken arm in an accident.”

The source revealed that Jolie was extremely appreciative of the help from the medical team who helped her child. Angelina’s injured daughter Shiloh was sent home with “hospital discharge papers” after the accident in Lake Tahoe, according to the International Business Times. Jolie’s child sometimes is referred to as the “tomboy” of the family because of her preference for wearing clothes like her brothers’ outfits.

Dressed in a suit and wearing a sling, Jolie-Pitt didn’t let her accident stop her from being Angelina’s date to a series of recent red carpet events, however, reported W magazine. In addition to Shiloh in her sling and black suit, 13-year-old Zahara accompanied Jolie to the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala. Angelina’s daughters both had shiny new braces.

This isn't the first time that Angie has brought her kids as her red carpet dates: https://t.co/4ArU1Ebw0V — W magazine (@wmag) January 28, 2018

As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina has discussed Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s desire to wear “boys’ everything” and “be a boy.” Jolie said that her daughter “wants to be a boy” and “thinks she is one of the brothers.”

As for the accident that Shiloh recently suffered, it allegedly sparked concerns because of previous injuries suffered by Angelina’s and Brad’s kids.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Clash Over Raising Kids

According to Celebrity Insider, friends of Jolie and Pitt have noticed a series of accidents occurring among the Jolie-Pitt kids. Growing children typically are subject to cuts, scrapes, and even an occasional sprain or break, but the publication’s sources claim that Angelina’s and Brad’s inner circle are worried.

“A lot of accidents are happening in the Jolie-Pitt family, and friends fear that the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt need more attention from their parents and nannies.”

Describing Shiloh as the “tomboy,” the media outlet reported that the 11-year-old’s broken arm follows Pax’s broken leg in 2015 and Vivienne’s head injury last year. One of the insiders alleged that the accidents “keep happening.”

Angelina Jolie 'Headed For Meltdown' From Stress Of Brad Pitt Custody Battle Is Fake News https://t.co/1YSyNoG86a — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) February 5, 2018

The sources told the publication that Pitt and Jolie are fighting over their different parenting styles. Brad allegedly feels that the kids need more discipline. However, because Brad and Angelina are living in separate homes, he has “has virtually no say in how Jolie treats the kids when he isn’t there,” pointed out the media outlet.

Although divorces are stressful, Gossip Cop reported that Angelina is not “headed for a meltdown” over clashing with Brad regarding custody.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie let Shiloh choose her own styles. Matt Sayles / Invision/AP Images

While some reports have claimed that Brad and Angelina are finally ready to finalize their divorce, a Pitt insider told the media outlet that is not true.

“All the legal wrangling between the two parties over custody remains in a ‘holding pattern.'”

The publication also denied allegations that Jolie is experiencing the “strain” of the battle with Pitt over the kids and thus has been “urged” by friends to slow down to avoid a “complete physical meltdown.”