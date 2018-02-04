Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Bans His Own Family From Attending Her Wedding With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry will be a star-studded affair, with the Obamas and Serena Williams reportedly on the list of guests. But some members of Markle’s own family appear set to miss out on the celebrations.

Tom Markle, Meghan’s half-brother, has banned his two sons from attending her wedding with Prince Harry. One may be forgiven to think that this decision might be driven by some long-brewing angst that a sibling might have for another or the fact that Tom simply does not like his half-sister being wed into the British royal family, but the truth is a little more complex and definitely uglier than that. According to the Daily Mail, Tom has accused his former wife, Tracy Dooley, of trying to exploit the Markle name by making their two sons, Thomas and Tyler, suddenly adopt the family name. She has even tried to make plans for them to attend Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry, something that has been a cause of constant consternation for Tom and his sons.

According to Meghan’s half-brother, who shares her father, Tracy never liked the Markles. They separated only three months into their marriage in 2000 because it was a “disaster,” Tom claims, and his wife did not let their sons have the Markle name because she hated it. Instead, she gave her family name — Dooley — to her sons.

But now that Meghan Markle is going to get married to Prince Harry, Tracy suddenly wants her sons to not only attend the royal wedding but call themselves members of the Markle clan.

“[My ex wife Tracy] never wanted the Markle name when we were married and now suddenly she acts like she’s still part of the family,” said Tom, banning his sons from attending Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry to save the family honor.

“I don’t want her to have anything to do with us and the boys shouldn’t go along with it. They shouldn’t be at the wedding either. “Both boys were always Dooleys as kids. I got sick of making the name an issue with Tracy and ultimately she had her way. They’re Dooleys. You cannot pick and choose when you’re a Markle.”

He went on to further claim that his relationship with Tracy has worsened since Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding announcement, with his former wife repeatedly trying to establish her relationship with the Suits star despite not even having met her once during her lifetime.

“I don’t believe Tracy or my sons have the right to call themselves Markles. If this embarrasses Meghan then I am sorry, but Tracy can’t go on claiming to be a Markle.”

The upcoming wedding has created more problems for the already estranged pair, and Tom Markle says that he has taken to drinking heavily to avoid the scrutiny surrounding his family. He regretted the fact that Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry has suddenly brought a lot of attention to his family, which has some skeletons in its closet.

His current fiancée, Darlene Blount, was jailed for two days during New Year’s eve for assaulting Tom after a reported brawl about Meghan’s wedding into the royal family.