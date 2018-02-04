Meghan Markle’s Father Will Deliver Speech At Royal Wedding, Says Half-Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle’s estranged father is reportedly looking forward to delivering his speech at her royal wedding to Prince Harry this May.

The former Suits star’s controversial half-sister, Samantha Markle, recently clarified that their father, Thomas Markle, will be present at the royal wedding. This is despite earlier reports that he will not take part on the actress’s big day.

According to the Express, Samantha denied claims that Thomas is not willing to give a speech on Meghan’s royal wedding. The outspoken sibling of Prince Harry’s fiancée reiterated that their father has always wanted to do the special part despite being apart for a long time.

Samantha also slammed reports that Meghan will be the one to give a speech in place of their 73-year-old father. She pointed out that as a father, it is his right to speak at his daughter’s wedding.

“A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice. A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter’s wedding.”

Previously, it has been reported that the bride-to-be will be breaking royal protocol on her wedding day by giving an emotional speech at the reception. There were claims that Meghan will take it as an opportunity to thank the Queen, Prince Harry, her family, and friends.

Samantha Markle, who used to publicly criticize the actress, also denied reports that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will be the one to walk her down the aisle. She claimed that the royal bride will be escorted by their father, adding that tabloid writers who spread such news are “developmentally delayed.”

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last year, Samantha seemingly changed her tune as she spoke fondly of the couple.

Samantha, who is currently wheelchair-bound, has nothing but good words to say about Meghan — a far cry from her earlier claims.

Meghan Markle’s sister claims their father will be the one to give a speech at her royal wedding. WPA Pool / Getty Images

It can be recalled that the older Markle announced that she’s working on a tell-all book with a working title The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Allegedly, the memoir will reveal the other side of Meghan and what it was like to grow up with her.

She even teased that her upcoming tell-all book will ruin her relationship with Prince Harry and the royal family.

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.