Lakers Rumors: LA Might Agree To Send Julius Randle To Celtics In Proposed Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move Julius Randle before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers want to acquire future assets in return, as they are creating cap space to sign superstar free agents in the offseason.

The Lakers could reach out to an unlikely trade partner in order to create cap space while also getting future assets in the deal. Sporting News’ Danny Leroux named the Boston Celtics, one of the Lakers’ biggest rival in league history, as a potential destination for Randle.

According to Leroux, the Celtics will be in a good position to acquire Randle in a trade if they decide to pursue the 23-year-old forward. Boston can offer future draft picks or a combination of young players and a draft pick for Randle. The Celtics have their own first-round pick and the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round pick this year.

In the proposed deal, the Lakers will successfully create cap space, which they can use to sign a superstar next summer. They could create more cap room if they will successfully find a team willing to give up future assets in exchange for fourth-year guard Jordan Clarkson.

On the other hand, the Celtics will get an additional big man who could play a critical role in a deep playoff run this year. In 51 games with the Lakers this season, the former Kentucky standout averaged 13.9 points on top of 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

And if the Randle experiment works for the Celtics, the Texas native could become a part of Boston’s long-term plan as well. Randle will turn 24 in November, which will make him a good fit to Boston’s young core led by Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Terry Rozier.

However, getting Randle will be easier said than done for Boston as the February 8 trade deadline nears. Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler reported last week that the Dallas Mavericks are also eyeing Randle. Kyler revealed that Randle is the Mavericks’ “preferred target” and they will focus on striking a deal with the Lakers in the coming days.

Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp added that Randle could shine in Dallas, as he could provide “low-post presence and rebounding” in place of Nerlens Noel, who has yet to make an impact this season. Noel will likely sign elsewhere when he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 NBA season.