John Stamos Marries Caitlin McHugh Hours After Her Hotel Room Is Robbed

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh didn’t let a burglary get in the way of their big day. The 54-year-old Fuller House star has tied the knot with his fiancée Caitlin McHugh—and he did it hours after her hotel room was robbed of more than $150,000 worth of jewelry, presumably pieces the bride had planned to wear at her wedding.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, 32, said “I do” in a ceremony at a church in Studio City, California. The bride, who is several months pregnant, wore a white strapless gown with a full tulle skirt, according to Entertainment Tonight. Stamos wore a black tuxedo as the newlyweds posed for photos with family in a backyard reception that was held at their home in Beverly Hills. There is no word if any of John Stamos’ Fuller House co-stars were at the wedding.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh didn’t miss a beat after McHugh’s hotel room was robbed on Friday. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the bride-to-be’s hotel room at the Beverly Hills Hotel was burglarized of approximately $165,000 worth of jewelry the night before her wedding. Caitlin and John weren’t in the room at the time of the robbery, and police are investigating the incident.

Fans may recall that John Stamos proposed to Caitlin McHugh in a fairytale manner while they were at Disneyland last fall. In October, Stamos used social media to announce the news of his engagement to Caitlin McHugh, his girlfriend of nearly two years. Stamos posted an illustration of a man and woman in an embrace in front of a castle with the caption, “I asked…she said yes!…And we lived happily ever after.” John Stamos tagged the image at Disneyland, one of his fiancée’s favorite places, after they were spotted at the California theme park earlier in the day by fans.

Less than two months after their engagement was announced, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh revealed they were expecting their first child together. At the time, Stamos told People he was excited to finally become a real-life dad after decades of playing a dad on the sitcoms Full House and Fuller House. John also revealed that it was Caitlin who suggested they start their baby making before they got married. When he asked her why, John revealed his fiancée joked, “Because you’re old!”