2018 Winter Olympics Breaks Record, Stocks 110,000 Condoms For Athletes

The 2018 Winter Olympics are set to begin next week and its host city, PyeongChang, South Korea, is already prepared to accommodate athletes from different parts of the world.

And as part of their preparation, the Olympic Village is allegedly stocking up a record-breaking number of condoms for all the participants.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, it has been revealed that PyeongChang plans to distribute 110,000 condoms to every athlete taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The astonishing number is reportedly 10,000 more than the number of condoms distributed to athletes during the previous Winter Olympics held in Sochi, Russia. In fact, it breaks the record of the most number of condoms prepared for all participants in the history of Winter Olympics.

According to the outlet, the amount will be allotted to 2,925 athletes representing 90 countries that will stay in the Olympic Village. That means each athlete gets approximately 37 condoms for the duration of the event, which will run from February 9 to February 25. To put it into perspective, that’s about 2.5 condoms per athlete per day.

The contraceptives will be placed at both men’s and women’s toilets around the Olympic Village. It will also be made available for members of the media and spectators as well.

However, spokesman Chung Geun-sik believes many of the condoms will likely be taken home unopened as souvenirs, adding that they “don’t expect the athletes to use them all.”

This year’s Winter Olympics will provide record-breaking number of condoms to athletes. Carl Court / Getty Images

Manufacturer Convenience Co. reportedly donated 100,000 condoms, claiming that it did so for “a successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and the prevention of the spread of the HIV virus.”

This is not the first time that the Olympics faced athletes having sex at the village. In the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, dating app Tinder noted a 129 percent increase in matches in the Olympic Village. Some athletes were even telling reporters that people were having sex all over the place.

At that time, it was reported that 450,000 condoms were handed to athletes — a far cry from this year’s Winter Olympics.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Olympic Village is expected to provide amenities such as a fitness center, 24/7 dining, a media center, and even worship areas. The athletes will also enjoy a wide range of shops inside the village, including international postal services and flower shop.