‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, Feb 6: Tessa Stands Up For Mariah, Noah Hits The Bottle

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, February 6, tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) will try to make peace between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). He will suggest that it’s time for them to apologize to each other. Billy might point out that they are family and shouldn’t let business get in the way of family. It might be a hard sell as both Ashley and Jack are pretty upset.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Billy won’t give up easily. He believes that they are family and that should count for something. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley is unwilling to apologize to Jack.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Noah (Robert Adamson) has been trying to deal with the fact that his ex-girlfriend kissed his sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Immediately after he found out, he dumped Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and he kicked her out of his house. Since the breakup, Mariah has been warming up to Tessa again.

Noah cannot believe his luck with women. For some reason, every woman he picks turns out to be a disaster. The only woman that was good for him was Courtney, and she died. Noah decides to have a few drinks. As he drinks, he remembers all of his ex-girlfriends.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will show up and try to cheer his son up. He won’t like that his son is drinking alone and will try to convince him to spend time with him.

Tessa will be put in a position that calls for her to stand up for Mariah. The Young and the Restless spoilers don’t say why she has to stand up for Mariah. If Mariah is around when she stands up for her, it will soften her stance against her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that EP Mal Young has said that he plans to write Mariah and Tessa’s love story. Whether the Y&R fans like it or not, Tessa and Mariah will become a thing before long.

It looks like an exciting episode ahead on Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.