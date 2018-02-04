Trish Stratus Reveals What She Misses Most About WWE

The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match was full of surprises. Names such as WWE Hall of Famers Jacqueline, Lita, and Beth Phoenix, along with popular former stars Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Molly Holly, and Michelle McCool returned for one night. McCool was not only the most impressive former star, but she also had the most eliminations of the entire match, throwing out names including Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Molly Holly, Lana, and being one of many who threw out Nia Jax.

The number 30 spot was quite anticipated. While there was a report from TMZ that Ronda Rousey would not be in the match due to being in Colombia to film a movie, there were still many who thought she still might make an appearance. When the clock struck zero, Rousey’s music did not hit, although she would appear later in the show. However, fans were quite satisfied with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus coming out of retirement for one night. Stratus lasted a little over five-and-a-half minutes, before being eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Stratus was interviewed by WWE backstage while at the Royal Rumble. Stratus feels that her generation of female wrestling colleagues sought to change the perception of women’s wrestling. During this time, Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, and Mickie James were competing in exciting matches similar to the ones we see today. Lita vs. Trish was even able to main event a Raw on December 6, 2004.

Lita battles Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship WWE

During the interview, Trish named a few people who she was excited to interact with during the match. One name was Sasha Banks, who she spoke highly of regarding the strength of her character, both in the ring and out. Trish also stated that Bayley has the role of a “superfan,” but she means business when she steps into the ring. She added that she is looking forward to working with Natalya, because their generations kind of crossed paths, by they never got a chance to compete against each other.

Regarding what she missed about WWE, Trish stated that it is the camaraderie between the girls. She feels that it “is awesome,” and feels that it is a team effort to make the division be successful. She stated that gathering with the women in the ring at one time is “incredible.”