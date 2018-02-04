Halle Berry Is ‘Deeply Hurt’ By Her Former Manager’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Vincent Cirrincione met Halle Berry in 1988 and managed her career in Hollywood, something he did well enough that the actress called him her “secret weapon.” But the relationship ended three years ago when Berry learned of a sexual misconduct allegation against him. When the actress confronted her manager, he denied the claim, but Berry wasn’t convinced and immediately terminated their relationship. Now, three years later, Berry was sickened to learn that Cirrincione has not only been accused of sexual harassment by nine women of color, but also allegedly used her to perpetuate his actions.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Cirrincione told one actress during her audition that she reminded him of Halle Berry. The actress said hearing that was like a dream. Unfortunately, it turned into a nightmare when the manager called her later to tell her she wasn’t quite ready for representation, but he’d be happy to help her get her foot in the door, which included appearing with her at industry events and introducing her to important people in Hollywood. But the generous offer came with a price. She allegedly had to agree to sleep with him once a month. Though one week later he told the actress to “forget what we talked about,” the damage had already been done, according to the report.

Cirrincione allegedly used Berry’s name more than once, telling actresses he could change their life with his representation just like he had with Halle Berry. He even told one woman that if she stuck with him, she could win an Oscar, too, just like Berry did in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball, according to the Washington Post.

Chris Pizzello / AP Images

When Berry learned of the new allegations against her former manager, she said he’d never made any inappropriate gestures toward her, but that her heart went out to any person who’d been subject to the alleged behavior.

“While Vince never made an inappropriate gesture toward me, nor did I hear about this type of behavior from any woman or man while we worked together, I have always had a no-tolerance policy when it came to such matters. My heart goes out to any person who is subject to this type of behavior, and I stand in support of their strength and bravery.”

Halle Berry then took to social media to express her outrage that her former manager would allegedly use her in such a manner as well as prey on innocent women hoping to break into the industry.

“Yesterday I was saddened by the alligations [sic] against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I’m sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse towards 9 women. I’m livid that used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions. I’m deeply hurt and I want these woman and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.”

Cirrincione has denied ever having a conversation with Berry about sexual misconduct and has claimed that he has been supportive toward women. He also denied using sexual favors as a reason to manage someone, saying all of his relationships were consensual.