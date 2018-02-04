MLB Trade Rumors: Starlin Castro To Marlins, Asdrubal Cabrera To Mets Trade Suggested

The MLB trade rumors have been quiet lately, but there are still suggestions popping up, including a trade that the Miami Marlins and New York Mets might consider. Both teams are looking to contend within their league, against tougher competition such as the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. The suggested deal online suggests the idea of the Mets swapping Asdrubal Cabrera for the Marlins’ Starlin Castro. Could that be the type of boost that both of these MLB teams need?

The latest MLB trade was suggested via Mets Daddy this past week, who contends that Starlin Castro is an option to consider based on the low cost he’d require in order to improve the roster. It’s noted that Castro has asked for a trade after being sent to the Marlins in the Giancarlo Stanton deal and that he could still develop into a decent player. Meanwhile, the Mets’ Cabrera would give the Marlins savings of their own in a deal. Cabrera has been in the league since 2007, and would also provide the Marlins a decent veteran player capable of playing several positions. Miami is already in rebuild mode and could use the savings to help with recrafting their roster.

The Mets might consider moving Asdrubal Cabrera to the Miami Marlins for Starlin Castro. Bill Kostroun / AP Images

For the 2017 MLB season, Asdrubal Cabrera hit .280 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs. The two-time All-Star has played shortstop before, but now has issues playing that particular position for the Mets as they have better options and he’s older with injury concerns. While third base would be a better spot for him, there are also several attractive candidates in free agency, including Todd Frazier and Mike Moustakas. That is why a Cabrera move might be worth the risk for the New York Mets as it’s clear that they can seriously improve their roster by swapping him out.

The Marlins’ Starlin Castro is a four-time All-Star who could fill in at second base better than Cabrera, Jose Reyes, or Wilmer Flores, making this a deal the Mets should seriously contemplate. In the past season, he was named to the AL All-Star team and finished with 133 hits, 63 RBIs, and 16 home runs along with a .300 batting average for in-state rivals, the New York Yankees. He’s already familiar with the New York area, and Mets fans would have no problem warming up to the All-Star on their team.

After making multiple moves in the offseason, the Miami Marlins might decide to make some more, including this Castro-for-Cabrera deal. The team finished 77-85, which was second place in the National League East, but they also had Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich on their roster this past season.

The Mets finished 22 games under .500 and nowhere near the postseason, which signals the team should definitely figure out a way to improve their roster. If they can get the Miami Marlins on board with a Cabrera-for-Castro swap, as suggested, that could be a great start as they look into the MLB free agent market for more help.